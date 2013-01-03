"CureVac GmbH - Product Pipeline Review - 2012" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Recently published research from Global Markets Direct, "CureVac GmbH - Product Pipeline Review - 2012", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2013 -- Global Market Direct's pharmaceuticals report, "CureVac GmbH - Product Pipeline Review - 2012" provides data on the CureVac GmbH's research and development focus. The report includes information on current developmental pipeline, complete with latest updates, and features on discontinued and dormant projects.
This report is built using data and information sourced from Global Markets Direct's proprietary databases, CureVac GmbH's corporate website, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases, both from CureVac GmbH and industry-specific third party sources, put together by Global Markets Direct's team.
Scope
- CureVac GmbH - Brief CureVac GmbH overview including business description, key information and facts, and its locations and subsidiaries.
- Review of current pipeline of CureVac GmbH human therapeutic division.
- Overview of pipeline therapeutics across various therapy areas.
- Coverage of current pipeline molecules in various stages of drug development, including the combination treatment modalities, across the globe.
- Product profiles for late stage and clinical stage products of CureVac GmbH with complete description of the product's developmental history, mechanism of action, therapeutic class, target and major milestones.
- Recent updates of the CureVac GmbH's pipeline in the last quarter.
- Key discontinued and dormant projects.
- Latest news and deals relating to the products.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get this Report
- Evaluate CureVac GmbH's strategic position with total access to detailed information on its product pipeline.
- Assess the growth potential of CureVac GmbH in its therapy areas of focus.
- Identify new drug targets and therapeutic classes in the CureVac GmbH's R&D portfolio and develop key strategic initiatives to reinforce pipeline in those areas.
- Exploit in-licensing opportunities by identifying windows of opportunity to fill portfolio gaps.
- Exploit collaboration and partnership opportunities with CureVac GmbH.
- Avoid Intellectual Property Rights related issues.
- Explore the dormant and discontinued projects of CureVac GmbH and identify potential opportunities in those areas.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Pharmaceuticals research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH - Product Pipeline Review - 2012
- Takeda Pharmaceuticals International GmbH - Product Pipeline Review - 2012
- MIKA Pharma GmbH - Product Pipeline Review - 2012
- Grunenthal GmbH - Product Pipeline Review - 2012
- Fresenius Biotech GmbH - Product Pipeline Review - 2012
- Glycotope GmbH - Product Pipeline Review - 2012
- PARI Pharma GmbH - Product Pipeline Review - 2012
- AiCuris GmbH & Co. KG - Product Pipeline Review - 2012
- Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH - Product Pipeline Review - 2012
- Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KgaA - Product Pipeline Review - 2012