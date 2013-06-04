Prepare Your Summer Celebration Invitations with Curious Skin Envelopes from LCI Paper

Marlborough, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2013 -- Now that we are finally back to Summer, Fourth of July parties and various other celebrations are a big part of what makes the season great. As you prepare for all your big to-dos, LCI Paper is your one stop shop for all your invitation needs with the supplies and the expertise to help anybody make the perfect choices for any occasion.



For anyone looking to spice things up, LCI Paper has introduced a new line of Curious Skin envelopes. Made with paper from the hands of caring professionals in Europe, they come in A2 (4 3/8x5 3/4 in.) and A7 (5 1/4x7 1/4 in). These envelopes are offered in an array of edgy colors with a smooth surface perfect for printing. Soft and sassy, they are just the thing to bring out the personality of every summer invitation. So whether you're a crafting connoisseur or just looking to send off your invitations in style, look no further than Curious Skin envelopes.



If you do not have time to address your own envelopes, LCI Paper will customize them for you. Through an easy online ordering system, you can have your envelopes printed quickly and professionally and sent right to your door saving you the time of doing them yourself.



LCI Paper is the leading online source for a wide variety of envelopes and invitations. Enjoy flat-rate shipping, free sample shipping, fast delivery on over twenty brands, and everyday low prices.



Visit LCIPaper.com to begin shopping and creating your personalized Summer invitations, or call 508.281.5088 to speak with a representative today.



About LCI Paper

Founded in 1995, Marlborough, Massachusetts-based LCI Paper, Inc. offers consumers a quick, affordable way to purchase specialty papers and fine invitations for printing. Through an easy online ordering system, products are shipped same day from their order fulfillment center. LCI is Better Business Bureau-certified and "A+" rated.