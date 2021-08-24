Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/24/2021 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at Curis, Inc.



Lexington, MA based Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Curis, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $10 million in 2019 to $10.83 million in 2020, and that its Net Loss declined from $32.14 million in 2019 to $29.9 million in 2020.



On June 11, 2021, Curis, Inc. issued a press release "announc[ing] updated data from its ongoing Phase 1/2 open-label, single arm, dose escalation and expansion trial of CA-4948, a novel, small molecule IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, in patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) or high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) at the European Hematology Association 2021 Virtual Congress (EHA). Specifically, Curis stated that it had "concluded 300mg BID is the optimal dose to take into Phase 2 studies" after the 500 mg and 400 mg versions of the drug showed dose-limited toxicities. Shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) declined from $15.60 per share on June 8, 2021 to as low as $7.11 per share on June 22, 2021.



