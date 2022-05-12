Curling Irons Market to See Huge Growth by 2027: Dyson, Syska, Rosily

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Curling Irons Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Curling Irons market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Conair Corporation (United States), Helen of Troy (United States), Spectrum Brands, Inc. (United States), Dyson (United Kingdom), Revlon, Inc. (United States), Andis Company (United States), Nova (Japan), Vega (United Kingdom), Syska (United States), Rosily (United States)



Definition:

Nowadays, people are more careful about their hair grooming than ever before and their expenditure on hair care products is on the rise. A good development for the curling iron industry is that hair curlers have become an integral part of the hair care toolkit in urban areas. The hair curlers are adding style to their looks. There are various types of curling irons available to different types of hair textures. The manufactures have made advancements in the curlers as per the preference of the end-user. The curling irons are used by a lot of beauty artists and also by individuals at a personal level. The curling iron gadgets are used for creating curls or waves in the hair. Curling irons are made up of three common materials like ceramic, metal, Teflon, titanium. Most of the curling irons operate on electricity for heating. There are other cordless irons or flat irons that are butane or battery-powered. Curling irons include either a clipless, marcel, or spring-loaded handle. Several models of curling irons are available and vary on the basis of barrel shape and size, diameter, handle type, and material. Small can be used to form ringlets or spiral curls; whereas large ones are generally used to give curly shape and hair volume to enhance hairstyle. There are several shapes in which the barrel can either be cone-shaped, reverse cone-shaped, or cylindrical.



Market Trends:

- Rising Trend in The Usage of Hair Care Products Hence Increasing the Use of Curlers

- Increasing Demand for Fashion Products World-Wide



Market Drivers:

- A Positive Change in The Grooming Pattern

- Individuals Are Influenced by The Film Starts

- Increment in The Personal Disposable Income

- Hair Styling Tutorials, Training Videos, And Increasing Popularity of Media Influencers



Market Opportunities:

- A Rise in Fashion and Personal Style

- Advancement and The Innovation in The Curling Iron



The Global Curling Irons Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Spiral Iron, Hair Wand, Standard Curling Iron, Hair Tongs, Curling Iron with Brush Attachment), Application (Personal Use, Commercial Use), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline (Brand-Outlets, Specialty Stores, Multi-Brand Outlets)), Material Type (Ceramic, Titanium, Tourmaline, Others)



Global Curling Irons market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

- -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Curling Irons market by value and volume.

- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Curling Irons market.

- -To showcase the development of the Curling Irons market in different parts of the world.

- -To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Curling Irons market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Curling Irons market.

- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Curling Irons market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



Major highlights from Table of Contents:

Curling IronsMarket Study Coverage:

- It includes major manufacturers, emerging player's growth story, and major business segments of Curling Irons market, years considered, and research objectives. Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and technology.

- Curling Irons Market Executive Summary: It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.

- Curling Irons Market Production by Region Curling Irons Market Profile of Manufacturers-players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors.

- Key Points Covered in Curling Irons Market Report:

- Curling Irons Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers

- Curling Irons Market Competition by Manufacturers

- Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Curling Irons Market

- Curling Irons Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2022-2027)

- Curling Irons Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2022-2027)

- Curling IronsProduction, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type {Spiral Iron, Hair Wand, Standard Curling Iron, Hair Tongs, Curling Iron with Brush Attachment}

- Curling IronsMarket Analysis by Application {Personal Use, Commercial Use}

- Curling Irons Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis Curling Irons Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing

- Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry road map and value chain Market Effect Factors Analysis.



Key questions answered

- How feasible is Curling Irons market for long-term investment?

- What are influencing factors driving the demand for Curling Irons near future?

- What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Curling Irons market growth?

- What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?



