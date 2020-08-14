CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2020 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors of CURO Group Holdings Corp..



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in NYSE: CURO stocks follows a lawsuit filed against CURO Group Holdings Corp. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: CURO stocks, concerns whether certain CURO Group Holdings Corp. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that CURO Group Holdings Corp. and certain senior executives violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by issuing false and misleading statements, including ongoing financial guidance, relating to CURO's efforts to transition its Canadian inventory of products from "Single-Pay Loans" to "Open-End Loans." More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between July 31, 2018 and October 24, 2018, the Defendants materially misrepresented to investors the deleterious effect that the up-front loan loss provisioning in connection with the transition was having on the Company's financial performance and 2018 full-year Company guidance, and that the truth was revealed after the market closed on October 24, 2018, when CURO Group Holdings Corp. announced disappointing financial results for the third quarter of 2018 and substantially reduced its guidance for full-year fiscal 2018.



