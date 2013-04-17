New Investment Book Reveals Trading Secrets

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- Quant Junkie Network, Inc. is proud to present a new book by Timothy LuCarelli; Forex Secrets – Successful Scalping Strategies from the Dark Side. The book deciphers many myths about becoming a millionaire overnight by providing 11 different proven strategies and 11 secrets amassed from Mr. LuCarelli’s 25 years currency trading experience.



The book places a strong emphasis on strategic money management techniques that Mr. LuCarelli developed throughout his career. These techniques are interwoven with fundamental and technical analysis to create a specified trading process that could be used by any day trader in any market; not just in the currency markets. Forex Secrets is concise and to the point providing the reader with quick knowledge devoid of excessive fluff.



In a limited release Forex Secrets has been received very well by industry experts. One such expert, Martin Rimes, of Hit The Mark Trading said:



“As an advocate for removing complexity out of trading, I found Forex Secrets a clear winner. LuCarelli presents advanced trading concepts in an easy to understand format complete with step-by-step trading rules for entry and exit. If you are looking for a consistent winning trading edge for discretionary or auto-program trading; stop looking. This is your book.”



Forex Secrets is currently available in an internet electronic version at the book’s website. The internet version is in electronic magazine flip format that works on any device with an internet connection. In the coming weeks Forex Secrets will also be available in the Apple iStore, Copia reader and many other electronic outlets. Hardcover copies are currently available on the book’s website and will be available on Amazon as well as other book stores in the coming weeks.



To find out more or read additional reviews please visit www.forex-secrets-book.com.