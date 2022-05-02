Current and Future Digital Printing Market Size, Key Players, Analysis

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2022 -- The digital printing market is expected to grow from USD 24.8 billion in 2021 to USD 34.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.7%. Growing demand for sustainable printing, developments in packaging and textile industries and reduction in per unit cost of printing with digital printers are the key factors driving the growth of the digital printing market.



Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=97124440



In recent years, there has been an increased focus by market players on improving sustainability. One of the ways that businesses have enhanced sustainability and reduced waste is through on-demand printing for customized materials. Previously, companies would have to place large orders to keep prices down; now, businesses can order only what they need. If changes are needed later, there are far fewer materials going to waste. Printing facilities are also implementing in-house recycling centers to reduce waste. These centers can decrease wasted paper, ink, cartridges, and other byproducts of the printing process.



Ink market for digital printing accounted for the largest size in 2020. Factors such as adhesion, durability, color brightness, and coverage are considered while selecting the printing ink. Aqueous inks are in demand as they have a lower environmental impact than other types of printing inks. However, UV-curable inks are being extensively used as they don't need to be dried, unlike water-based inks.



The market for an inkjet print head is projected to grow with a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Inkjet print heads can either be of continuous inkjet type or drop-on-demand inkjet printers. In the continuous inkjet printer, a continuous stream of ink is supplied to the print head with the help of a pump and a piezoelectric nozzle cycle. The continuous inkjet printer leads to higher consumption of ink than on-demand inkjet printers.



Growing demand from in-plant market and extensive R&D investments are expected to create growth opportunities for market players. Extensive R&D has resulted in the advent of new technologies in the digital printing market. Increasing consumer awareness regarding biodegradable and sustainable packaging plays a vital role in creating opportunities for manufacturers to develop biodegradable solutions in digital printing. Technological advancements in the printing industry have resulted in new and advanced printing solutions such as 3D printing and hybrid printing. 3D printing enables realistic and effective printing on packaging.