Current Development of the Global LTE Subscriber Market, 4Q 2013 - New Market Research Report

New Wireless market report from Market Intelligence and Consulting Institute: "Current Development of the Global LTE Subscriber Market, 4Q 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/25/2013 -- This report profiles the latest development of LTE subscriber markets and leading operators in pan-America, Europe, Asia, Oceania, and Africa, with country development overview and detailed information such as the adopted LTE technology, frequency band, service coverage, equipment supplier, and LTE user base provided.
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