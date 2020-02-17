Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/17/2020 -- The biopsy devices are mainly used in Diagnosis and detection of cancer in breast tissues. Other tissues are also diagnosed using these devices. With increasing prevalence of the chronic diseases the use of these devices has increased. Therefore, Hospitals and diagnostic centres invest in efficient technology and equipment like biopsy device to give out better results and compete with the market players.



The Global Biopsy Devices Market was valued at USD 1.45 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 2.43 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2019 to 2027.



Get Sample Report: https://www.worldwidemarketreports.com/sample/51855



The usage of each biopsy device varies according to the type of organ under consideration. Conventional biopsy devices can be complemented with advanced imaging technologies, such as MRI-guided biopsy, stereotactic-guided biopsy, ultrasound-guided biopsy, CT scan, and others, to perform biopsy with accuracy and minimal invasiveness. These integrated procedures are used to perform biopsies on body organs such as the lungs, liver, and kidneys.



Significant increase in incidence of cancer, such as breast, prostate, and lung, and rapid technological advancements such as 3D optical biopsies, MRI-targeted biopsies, and Ultrasound–guided biopsies fuel the adoption of biopsy devices. Moreover, rise in awareness on diagnosis of chronic diseases fosters the demand for integrated biopsy technologies such as stereotactic-guided biopsy. However, high cost of biopsy devices and limited availability of skilled professionals in low income countries hinder the growth of the market.



North America occupied the largest share of the market in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period owing to large availability of trained medical professionals, availability of well-developed infrastructure facilities, and presence of majority of key players. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate throughout the forecast period, due to its high population base, surge in disposable income, and rise in patient awareness toward disease screening. In addition, increase in the geriatric population that is highly susceptible to cancer is the key contributor for the market growth in the region.



The major companies profiled in this report include Argon Medical Devices, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton Dickinson and Company (C.R. Bard, Inc.), Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardinal Health, Inc., Cook Medical, Inc., Danaher Corporation (Leica Microsystem), Fujifilm Holdings Corp., Hologic, Inc., and Medtronic plc.



Purchase This Research Report (Value USD 1990 for Single User): https://www.worldwidemarketreports.com/buy/51855



Key Benefits for Biopsy Devices Market:



- The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global biopsy devices market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

- Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the biopsy devices market growth is provided in the report.

- Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry from 2020 to 2027 is provided to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing biopsy devices market opportunities.

- Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the application and products of biopsy devices used across the globe.

- Key market players and their strategies have been analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the market.



About WMR

Worldwide Market Reports is your one-stop repository of detailed and in-depth market research reports compiled by an extensive list of publishers from across the globe. We offer reports across virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. The in-depth market analysis by some of the most vastly experienced analysts provide our diverse range of clients from across all industries with vital decision making insights to plan and align their market strategies in line with current market trends.



Mr. Shah

Worldwide Market Reports

1001 4th Ave,

#3200

Seattle, WA 98154,

U.S

Email:sales@worldwidemarketreports.com