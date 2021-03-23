Current Sense Resistor Market 2021 : Key Business Opportunities Along with Potential Challenges

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/23/2021 -- A current sense resistor is a device that detects and converts current to an easily measured output voltage, which is proportional to the current through the measured path
Current sense resistor is similar to a normal resistor but it offers lower resistance rating and high-power rating
Current sense resistors are cost-effective components that help improve system efficiency and reduce losses due to their high measurement accuracy compared to other technologies
Current sense resistors are used for protection, control, and monitoring to keep circuits safe during operation in power and instrumentation systems
Current sense resistors are available in three packaging types that include through-hole, SMD solder, and bolt-on chassis
Current sense resistors are used in various end-use industries such as automotive, consumer electronics, military, telecommunication, and other industries
Growing Demand for Current Sense Resistors in Consumer Electronics Field
Current sense resistors are largely used in the consumer electronics field, as they are significantly used in smartphones, computers, and other electronic applications
Demand for current sense resistors has increased in the consumer electronics field, as they improve system efficiency and reduce losses due to their high measurement accuracy compared to other technologies
Current sense resistors are significantly used in smartphones and computer applications as they are cost effective and offer accurate measurement of current, which plays an important role in consumer electronic devices
Furthermore, majority of consumer electronic devices are battery powered. A battery management system continuously monitors the current flow through the electrical circuit, and current sense resistors protect electric circuit from overcurrent flow and overvoltage protection during charging
Demand for current sense resistors in the scientific research field is growing as a result of these factors, which is expected to drive the global current sense resistor market during the forecast period
North America to Lead the Current Sense Resistor Market
In terms of region, the global current sense resistor market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America
North America is anticipated to dominate the global current sense resistor market throughout the forecast period, as a large number of manufacturers of current sense resistors operate in the region
Additionally, many well-established players based in North America are focusing on development of new technology in current sense resistors, which is expected to boost the current sense resistor market in the region during the forecast period
The current sense resistor market in Europe and Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a substantial rate during the forecast period. On the other hand, the market in Middle East & Africa and South America is estimated to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period.
Key Players Operating in the Global Current Sense Resistor Market
The global current sense resistor market was highly fragmented in 2019. Major players operating in the global market are focusing on technological advancements and expansion to meet the rising demand for current sense resistors. Moreover, manufacturers are entering into partnerships for the development of innovative products.
Key players operating in the global current sense resistor market are:
Bourns, Inc.
Caddock Electronics, Inc.
Cyntec Co., Ltd.
KOA Speer
Ohmite Mfg Co
Panasonic Corporation
ROHM CO., LTD.
Samsung Electro-Mechanics
Susumu International
TOKEN
TT Electronics
Viking Tech Corporation
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.
Walter Electronic Co. Ltd.
YAGEO Corp.
Global Current Sense Resistor Market: Research Scope
Global Current Sense Resistor Market, by Type
Thick Film
Thin Film
Metal Plate
Global Current Sense Resistor Market, by Packaging
Through-hole
SMD Solder
Bolt-on Chassis
Global Current Sense Resistor Market, by Vertical
Automotive
Consumer Electronics
Industrial
Military
Telecommunication
Others
