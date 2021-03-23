Current Sense Resistor Market 2021 : Key Business Opportunities Along with Potential Challenges

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/23/2021 -- A current sense resistor is a device that detects and converts current to an easily measured output voltage, which is proportional to the current through the measured path

Current sense resistor is similar to a normal resistor but it offers lower resistance rating and high-power rating



Current sense resistors are cost-effective components that help improve system efficiency and reduce losses due to their high measurement accuracy compared to other technologies



Current sense resistors are used for protection, control, and monitoring to keep circuits safe during operation in power and instrumentation systems



Current sense resistors are available in three packaging types that include through-hole, SMD solder, and bolt-on chassis



Current sense resistors are used in various end-use industries such as automotive, consumer electronics, military, telecommunication, and other industries



Growing Demand for Current Sense Resistors in Consumer Electronics Field



Current sense resistors are largely used in the consumer electronics field, as they are significantly used in smartphones, computers, and other electronic applications



Demand for current sense resistors has increased in the consumer electronics field, as they improve system efficiency and reduce losses due to their high measurement accuracy compared to other technologies

Current sense resistors are significantly used in smartphones and computer applications as they are cost effective and offer accurate measurement of current, which plays an important role in consumer electronic devices



Furthermore, majority of consumer electronic devices are battery powered. A battery management system continuously monitors the current flow through the electrical circuit, and current sense resistors protect electric circuit from overcurrent flow and overvoltage protection during charging

Demand for current sense resistors in the scientific research field is growing as a result of these factors, which is expected to drive the global current sense resistor market during the forecast period



North America to Lead the Current Sense Resistor Market



In terms of region, the global current sense resistor market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America



North America is anticipated to dominate the global current sense resistor market throughout the forecast period, as a large number of manufacturers of current sense resistors operate in the region

Additionally, many well-established players based in North America are focusing on development of new technology in current sense resistors, which is expected to boost the current sense resistor market in the region during the forecast period



The current sense resistor market in Europe and Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a substantial rate during the forecast period. On the other hand, the market in Middle East & Africa and South America is estimated to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period.



Key Players Operating in the Global Current Sense Resistor Market



The global current sense resistor market was highly fragmented in 2019. Major players operating in the global market are focusing on technological advancements and expansion to meet the rising demand for current sense resistors. Moreover, manufacturers are entering into partnerships for the development of innovative products.



Key players operating in the global current sense resistor market are:



Bourns, Inc.

Caddock Electronics, Inc.

Cyntec Co., Ltd.

KOA Speer

Ohmite Mfg Co

Panasonic Corporation

ROHM CO., LTD.

Samsung Electro-Mechanics

Susumu International

TOKEN

TT Electronics

Viking Tech Corporation

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

Walter Electronic Co. Ltd.

YAGEO Corp.



Global Current Sense Resistor Market: Research Scope



Global Current Sense Resistor Market, by Type



Thick Film

Thin Film

Metal Plate



Global Current Sense Resistor Market, by Packaging



Through-hole

SMD Solder

Bolt-on Chassis



Global Current Sense Resistor Market, by Vertical



Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Military

Telecommunication

Others



