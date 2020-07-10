Current Trends in Building Information Modeling (BIM) Global Industry Analysis by Developments, Future Demand & Sales Geographic by Major Key Vendors : Autodesk, Inc

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2020 -- The Report on Worldwide Building Information Modeling (BIM) Industry Spread key advancements in the Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market as natural and inorganic development methodologies. Different organizations are concentrating on natural development techniques, for example, item dispatches, item endorsements and others, for example, licenses and occasions.



Inorganic development procedures exercises saw in the market were acquisitions, and association and coordinated efforts. These exercises have cleared path for development of business and client base of market players. The market players from Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market are foreseen to worthwhile development openings later on with the rising interest for Catchphrase Market in the worldwide business.



The prominent players in the Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market are focusing on developing partnerships to widen their product portfolio and offering advanced products to enhance their market share in the global market.



Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):

Autodesk, Inc (US)

Nemetschek AG (Germany)

Bentley Systems, Inc (US)

Trimble Navigation Ltd (US)

Dassault Systemes S.A. (France)

RIB Software AG (Germany)

Robert Mcneel & Associates (US)

Cadsoft Corporation (US)

Siemens (Germany)

AVEVA Group (UK)

Aconex (Australia)

Beck Technology (US)

Inovaya (US)

Synchro (UK)

IES (UK)

Hongye Technology (China)

Beijing Explorer Software (China)

Lubansoft (China)

Glodon(China)

PKPM (China)



Building Information Modeling (BIM) Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

3D BIM management of design models

4D BIM management of schedule

5D BIM management of costs



Building Information Modeling (BIM) Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):

Architects

AEC engineering offices

Contractors

Owners

Others



Regional Analysis For Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market:

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)



Table of Content:



Research Study on Worldwide Building Information Modeling (BIM) Industry Statistical surveying Report Incorporates Significant Sections which will shed on Market Development, Size and Industry Patterns Examination Incorporates the Chapter by Chapter List Utilization of Diagrams and Charts Estimating Item Development and Patterns Inside the Commercial Center.



Chapter One: Global Building Information Modeling (BIM)s Industry Market Research Report

Introduction and Market Overview

Objectives of the Study

Definition of Building Information Modeling (BIM)

Market Scope and Market Size Estimation

Concentration Ratio and Market Maturity Analysis

Research Regions

Emerging Countries of Building Information Modeling (BIM)

Industry News and Policies by Regions



Chapter Two: Industry Chain Analysis

Upstream Raw Material Suppliers

Major Players

Major Players Manufacturing Base and Market Share by 2019

Major Players Product Types in 2019

Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

Labor Cost

Market Channel Analysis

Major Downstream Buyers



Chapter Three: Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market, by Type

Value ($) and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Value ($) and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)



Chapter Four: Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market, by Application

Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Downstream Buyers by Application

Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)



Chapter Five: Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Production, Value ($) by Region (2015-2020)



North America Building Information Modeling (BIM) Production, Value ($), Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

Europe Building Information Modeling (BIM) Production, Value ($), Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

China Building Information Modeling (BIM) Production, Value ($), Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)



Japan Building Information Modeling (BIM) Production, Value ($), Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

Middle East & Africa Building Information Modeling (BIM) Production, Value ($), Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

India Building Information Modeling (BIM) Production, Value ($), Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)



South America Building Information Modeling (BIM) Production, Value ($), Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)



Chapter Six: Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2015-2020)

Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

North America Building Information Modeling (BIM) Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2015-2020)



Europe Building Information Modeling (BIM) Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2015-2020)

China Building Information Modeling (BIM) Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2015-2020)

Japan Building Information Modeling (BIM) Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2015-2020)



Middle East & Africa Building Information Modeling (BIM) Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2015-2020)

India Building Information Modeling (BIM) Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2015-2020)



South America Building Information Modeling (BIM) Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2015-2020)



Chapter Seven: Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions



Chapter Eight: Competitive Landscape

Competitive Profile

Product Introduction



Chapter Nine: Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application



Chapter Ten: Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Analysis and Forecast by Region



Chapter Eleven: New Project Feasibility Analysis

Industry Barriers and New Entrants SWOT Analysis

Analysis and Suggestions on New Project Investment



Chapter Twelve: Research Finding and Conclusion



Chapter Thirteen: Appendix

Discussion Guide

Knowledge Store

Research Data Source

Research Assumptions and Acronyms Used



The Report Answers the Following Key Questions:

o Market Size from 2015-2020

o Expected Market Growth Until 2023

o Forecast of how market drivers, restrains, and future opportunities will affect market dynamics

o Segment and region that will drive or lead market growth and why

o Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

o In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market players



Research Report from Market Growth Insight:

