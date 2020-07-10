Current Trends in Building Information Modeling (BIM) Global Industry Analysis by Developments, Future Demand & Sales Geographic by Major Key Vendors : Autodesk, Inc

To give the clients of this report a complete perspective on the Building Information Modeling (BIM) Industry 2020, Market Growth Insight incorporated a serious scene and an investigation of Porter's Five Forces model for the market. The investigation incorporates a market engaging quality examination, wherein all the portions are seat checked dependent on their market size, development rate, and general allure.
New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2020 -- The Report on Worldwide Building Information Modeling (BIM) Industry Spread key advancements in the Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market as natural and inorganic development methodologies. Different organizations are concentrating on natural development techniques, for example, item dispatches, item endorsements and others, for example, licenses and occasions.
Inorganic development procedures exercises saw in the market were acquisitions, and association and coordinated efforts. These exercises have cleared path for development of business and client base of market players. The market players from Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market are foreseen to worthwhile development openings later on with the rising interest for Catchphrase Market in the worldwide business.
The prominent players in the Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market are focusing on developing partnerships to widen their product portfolio and offering advanced products to enhance their market share in the global market.
Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):
Autodesk, Inc (US)
Nemetschek AG (Germany)
Bentley Systems, Inc (US)
Trimble Navigation Ltd (US)
Dassault Systemes S.A. (France)
RIB Software AG (Germany)
Robert Mcneel & Associates (US)
Cadsoft Corporation (US)
Siemens (Germany)
AVEVA Group (UK)
Aconex (Australia)
Beck Technology (US)
Inovaya (US)
Synchro (UK)
IES (UK)
Hongye Technology (China)
Beijing Explorer Software (China)
Lubansoft (China)
Glodon(China)
PKPM (China)
Building Information Modeling (BIM) Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
3D BIM management of design models
4D BIM management of schedule
5D BIM management of costs
Building Information Modeling (BIM) Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):
Architects
AEC engineering offices
Contractors
Owners
Others
Regional Analysis For Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market:
North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)
Table of Content:
Research Study on Worldwide Building Information Modeling (BIM) Industry Statistical surveying Report Incorporates Significant Sections which will shed on Market Development, Size and Industry Patterns Examination Incorporates the Chapter by Chapter List Utilization of Diagrams and Charts Estimating Item Development and Patterns Inside the Commercial Center.
Chapter One: Global Building Information Modeling (BIM)s Industry Market Research Report
Introduction and Market Overview
Objectives of the Study
Definition of Building Information Modeling (BIM)
Market Scope and Market Size Estimation
Concentration Ratio and Market Maturity Analysis
Research Regions
Emerging Countries of Building Information Modeling (BIM)
Industry News and Policies by Regions
Chapter Two: Industry Chain Analysis
Upstream Raw Material Suppliers
Major Players
Major Players Manufacturing Base and Market Share by 2019
Major Players Product Types in 2019
Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
Labor Cost
Market Channel Analysis
Major Downstream Buyers
Chapter Three: Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market, by Type
Value ($) and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
Value ($) and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)
Chapter Four: Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market, by Application
Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
Downstream Buyers by Application
Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Five: Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Production, Value ($) by Region (2015-2020)
North America Building Information Modeling (BIM) Production, Value ($), Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
Europe Building Information Modeling (BIM) Production, Value ($), Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
China Building Information Modeling (BIM) Production, Value ($), Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
Japan Building Information Modeling (BIM) Production, Value ($), Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
Middle East & Africa Building Information Modeling (BIM) Production, Value ($), Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
India Building Information Modeling (BIM) Production, Value ($), Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
South America Building Information Modeling (BIM) Production, Value ($), Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
Chapter Six: Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2015-2020)
Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
North America Building Information Modeling (BIM) Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2015-2020)
Europe Building Information Modeling (BIM) Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2015-2020)
China Building Information Modeling (BIM) Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2015-2020)
Japan Building Information Modeling (BIM) Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2015-2020)
Middle East & Africa Building Information Modeling (BIM) Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2015-2020)
India Building Information Modeling (BIM) Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2015-2020)
South America Building Information Modeling (BIM) Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2015-2020)
Chapter Seven: Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions
Chapter Eight: Competitive Landscape
Competitive Profile
Product Introduction
Chapter Nine: Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application
Chapter Ten: Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Analysis and Forecast by Region
Chapter Eleven: New Project Feasibility Analysis
Industry Barriers and New Entrants SWOT Analysis
Analysis and Suggestions on New Project Investment
Chapter Twelve: Research Finding and Conclusion
Chapter Thirteen: Appendix
Discussion Guide
Knowledge Store
Research Data Source
Research Assumptions and Acronyms Used
The Report Answers the Following Key Questions:
o Market Size from 2015-2020
o Expected Market Growth Until 2023
o Forecast of how market drivers, restrains, and future opportunities will affect market dynamics
o Segment and region that will drive or lead market growth and why
o Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
o In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market players
Research Report from Market Growth Insight:
