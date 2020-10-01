Current Trends in Hi-Fi System Market

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2020 -- The Hi-Fi system market is expected to grow from USD 13.6 billion in 2020 to USD 17.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.2%. The market growth can be attributed to several factors, such as a rise in demand for infotainment services, high spending on R&D by OEMs, innovations in wireless audio technology, and increasing adoption of portable devices.



The market for the product segment is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period



Based on the system, the market has been divided into products and devices. The product segment, which includes speaker & soundbar, CD player, DVD player, Blu-ray player, network media player, turntable, headphone & earphone, and microphone products, has a higher market share currently and expected to grow at the higher rate during the forecast period. Of these, the speaker & soundbar segment holds the largest share of the Hi-Fi system market. Speakers and soundbars are compatible with TV sets, smartphones, music systems, gaming consoles, etc., and can be connected to them through different media sources such as High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI), Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Universal Serial Bus (USB). Due to their portability and ease of use, wireless speakers and soundbars are getting immensely popular.



Market for automotive application is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The Hi-Fi system market based on application is segmented into residential, automotive, commercial, and others. The automotive application is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing popularity of in-car infotainment systems is expected to drive the market for Hi-Fi systems in the automotive application.



APAC expected to account for largest market share from 2020 to 2025



APAC is expected to hold the largest size of the Hi-Fi system market during the forecast period owing to large customer base and growing purchasing power of consumers. The growing popularity of wireless connectivity technology and the increasing requirement for mobility are also driving the market for Hi-Fi systems in this region. The region is witnessing increased demand for consumer electronics, such as smartphones and tablets, thereby leading to the growth of the Hi-Fi system market in the region.



Key Market Players

Some of the major players operating in the market are Samsung Electronics Co. (South Korea), Sony Corporation (Japan), Apple Inc. (US), Bose Corporation (US), Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), LG Electronics (South Korea), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), DEI Holdings, Inc. (US), Yamaha Corporation (Japan), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Onkyo Corporation (Japan), and Sonos, Inc. (US). These players adopted various strategies such as product launches and developments, acquisitions, and partnerships to cater to the needs of the market.



