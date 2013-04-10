Currentgolfnews.com Brings the Latest Golf News and More

Ojai, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- One of the classiest games of any era has been golfing. Early golf is considered to be a Scottish invention and it was mostly for the elite class and royal class of people. Now, people from all walks of life have the opportunity to play this sport, immaterial of their social standing. This sport has evolved with time and today there are a number of gold clubs and each of these clubs, have their own website, in order to make things easy for their clients.



The website, Current Golf News, delivers the latest news in the sport. The top stories of various golfers, related sport products, courses, recent and upcoming travel news are displayed in the website. Tiger Woods is a well-known name in the sport and the recent news about the veteran player is that he is facing a number of competitors like Bubba Watson.



When questioned on his strategy to beat Woods in the upcoming 2013 Masters, Bubba Watson goes so far as to say “Hopefully he gets sick”. The first major of the season is just days away.



The website also features news on other golfers like Rory Miclroy, Justin Rose, Ernie Els, and women golfers like Paula Creamer, Jimin Kang, Michelle Wie and more. News about various golf clubs and balls, golf shoes, apparels, technology and more are available in the website. The website features the news of the latest golf equipment trends and the Masters Golf Tournament that is to be held at Augusta Ga. next month. Diette, a teaching pro advises “the TaylorMade R1 is the newest club out”.



The website features relevant news about various tours namely the Masters, US open, British Open, PGA championship, European tour etc. Apart from the news columns the website features blogs which contains articles on various topics relating to golf. For more details visit their official website www.currentgolfnews.com



About currentgolfnews.com

Currentgolfnews.com is a website that brings the recent golf news to its audience. The game whose origin is still debated is said to have been originally played on a golf course consisting of three holes surrounded by lush green grass. The levels of grass on the area also determine the difficulty of the game. The website features news on celebrities, upcoming tournaments, golf clubs, golf equipments and more. The latest news on the sport can be accessed by golf lovers instantly from the website.



