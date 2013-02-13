Curse of the Emeralds: New YA Series Follows 5 Unsuspecting Teenagers Empowered by 5 Sacred Emeralds

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2013 -- J.R Worthington grew up watching his heroes, The Power Rangers, on television. Two decades later, Worthington finds himself as the author of a new Young Adult Fiction series that many believe will fight the ‘Rangers’ head-on to become equally as successful.



‘Worthington Knights: Curse of the Emeralds’ is a powerful introduction to this powerful and awe-inspiring new line of books.



Synopsis:



Worthington Knights "Curse of the Emeralds" is a Young Adult Fictional series of books about 5 unsuspecting teenagers who find 5 sacred emeralds.



What they believed to be their biggest treasure turns out to be their worst Nightmare.



In the town of Worthington, Pennsylvania five teenagers find 5 powerful sacred emeralds. These emeralds give them untold powers. They soon find out though, that these emeralds do not belong to them but were stolen by 5 alien brothers. These 5 brothers aka the "Nacoon Brothers" come to retrieve their emeralds when they find it’s in the hands of 5 teenagers. Full of anger and rage the Nacoon Brothers will do whatever is necessary to retrieve their emeralds.



The book is aimed at children & young adults and is character driven around the lives of the 5 teenagers. These five teenagers call themselves the "Worthington Knights". The story takes readers into the lives of these 5 teenagers, their friendships, romances and troubles. Readers are introduced to the villainous Nacoon brothers and either learn to love them or hate them. The momentous ending of the first book is shocking, surprising and leaves readers wanting more.



As the author explains, his own upbringing spawned the inspiration for his present-day writing.



“When i was young my friends and I all wanted to be Power Rangers we looked up to them they were our heroes. Worthington Knights is similar in that it is based upon a group of teenage friends who discover great power but what they learn is that a price must be paid for such power,” says Worthington.



He continues, “This series is my close to my heart because I have put every ounce of me in this project and have a desire to see it flourish.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“One of the best fictional books I've ever read. Love the storyline... Can’t wait to read the next book in the series,” says TigerLord, who reviewed the book on Amazon.



Another reader was equally as impressed, saying, “I absolutely love this book, such a great story. hope the second book comes out soon or a TV series or something to give readers more.”



With so much success on his hands, Worthington has recently announced that there are six more books yet to be released.



Until then, ‘Curse of the Emeralds’ is available on Amazon: http://amzn.to/Vdzh1o



About the Author: J.R. Worthington

J.R. Worthington is by trade an entrepreneur. However he has always had a passion for fictional writing. He loves all things sci-fi and fantasy adventure. J.R. Worthington is an avid toy collector. He lives in southern California always enjoying the near perfect Cali weather.