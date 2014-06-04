CURT Manufacturing Announces Acquisition of Aries Automotive

Eau Claire, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- CURT Manufacturing, a leading manufacturer and marketer of top-quality towing products, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Aries Automotive, manufacturer of tubular-style truck accessories and 3D floor & cargo liner interior accessories.



Greg Hooks, CEO of CURT Manufacturing stated, “We are very excited for the opportunity to add high-quality truck and interior accessories to our portfolio of products.” Jeff Perez, President of Aries added, “We are all pleased with the acquisition of Aries Automotive and we are very much looking forward to working with the CURT team.” Jeff Perez and his team will continue to be the contacts for Aries Automotive. All contact information for Aries, including phone numbers and email addresses, will remain the same.



About CURT Manufacturing: CURT is a leading manufacturer and marketer of top-quality towing products. The company offers American-made, custom-fit receiver hitches and wiring harnesses for nearly any vehicle on the road. They also market a broad range of trailer hitches, towing systems and related accessories. CURT is ‘The First Name in Towing Products’ for automobile and truck hitches, as well as RV, gooseneck and commercial towing systems. Products are marketed through retailers, distributors, installers, and e-tailers across the U.S. and Canada. CURT employs hundreds of associates, primarily at their manufacturing facility and corporate headquarters located in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. CURT operates 11 regional warehouses, each carrying over 2,500 items and has been twice named a Wisconsin ‘Manufacturer of the Year’.



For additional information on CURT products, visit: http://www.curtmfg.com or call toll free at 1-877-CURTMFG (287-8634)



About Aries Automotive

Aries Automotive has been a leading brand in the truck accessories market for over 17 years by producing the latest designs in tubular truck accessories as well as high-quality interior accessories such as 3D floor and cargo liners and the Aries Seat Defender.



For additional information on Aries Automotive products, visit: http://www.AriesAutomotive.com, http://www.Aries3D.com, http://www.AriesAutomotiveInterior.com, and http://www.AriesJeep.com, or call toll free at 1-888-800-2743.



Media Contact for CURT Manufacturing and Aries Automotive:



Sarah Barone

sbarone@curtmfg.com

715-838-4048