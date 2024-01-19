NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2024 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Curtain Airbags Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Curtain Airbags market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Takata (Japan), ZF- TRW (United States), Autoliv, Inc. (Sweden), Visteon (United States), Continental AG (Germany), DENSO CORPORATION (Japan), Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Hyundai Mobis (South Korea).



Scope of the Report of Curtain Airbags

The global curtain airbags market is expected to grow significantly in the forecasted period due to the growing demand for safer and more efficient driving experiences. Curtain airbags side airbags for head protection. A curtain airbag (CAB) plays a significant role in not only protecting an occupant head from side-impact crashes but also preventing an occupant from being partially or totally ejected during rollover accidents. Also, curtain airbags are equally useful in light of the growing popularity of subcompacts. Additionally, the increasing demand for microcars that use curtain airbags to protect the passengers' neck will help in driving the need for curtain airbags.



According to AMA, the Global Curtain Airbags market is expected to see growth rate of 18.25%.

In March 2023, Hyundai Mobis is captivating global audiences with its unrivaled technology far ahead of its overseas competitors in the field of automotive safety parts, including airbag modules. in the field of future mobility



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below: by Application (Head Curtain, Tors Curtain, Other), Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle.), Material (Nylon, Polyester), Coating (Neoprene, Silicone, Other)



Market Trends:

High Adoption due to Stringency of Safety Regulations

Technological Advancement such as High-Speed Engines



Opportunities:

The Growing Demand for Luxury Vehicles

The Increasing Popularity Of Electrical Vehicles among Young Generations



Market Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Occupant Safety

The Rising Awareness about Safty among the Consumers



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



