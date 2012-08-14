Curtain Tracks Company Bay Tracks Launches New Website

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2012 -- Curtain tracks are an excellent addition to any residential or commercial property because they are maintenance free, versatile, and an easy way to give a room a designer edge. For over 20 years, architects, interior designers, companies, and residential customers alike have been turning to Bay Tracks for custom made, quality curtain tracks and poles.



Recently, Bay Tracks announced the launch of their new website that features all of their products and enables customers to complete their online shopping.



Bay Tracks’ new, extremely organised website features curtain heading systems in easy-to-find categories, including automated tracks, cord operated poles/tracks, light/heavy weight applications, and accessories. Each category offers an explanation of a particular product and its use.



Products are categorised within their category by colour, and under each colour are different systems. Customers can then pick their preferred system to access the different types of products and prices. Bay Tracks is dedicated to helping their customers pick the right curtain tracks and poles for their projects, so each product comes with a detailed list of its purposes, best uses, and colours.



Bay Tracks’ best selling products include their bay window curtain poles and curtain tracks for bay windows.



The bay window curtain poles combine “your choice of pole with either finials, midials, holdbacks, and brackets…[transforming] a functioning curtain track into a designer window statement,” noted an article on the company’s website.



Similarly, the company’s bent-by-design bay window curtain tracks ensure that all curtain types can be handled. Because cord operation prevents soiling of curtains by frequent handling, Bay Tracks explains that their systems are perfect for any applications because they are maintenance free.



Bay Tracks offers a discount upon checkout—15% off of all orders over £100. The curtain poles company accepts a wide range of payment methods, such as VeriSign, Visa, and PayPal.



The company is also willing to helping customers with measurements in order find the perfect product.



About Bay Tracks

For over 20 years, Bay Tracks has been a manufacturer of made to order curtain tracks and poles specifically designed for bay windows. Bay Tracks also has experience in measuring and fitting curtain tracks, and has supplied a number of leading high street stores, interior designers, and residential customers over the years. Their website allows customers to select the number of bends they would like in their track as well as order custom fitted curtain tracks. For more information, please visit http://www.bay-tracks.co.uk