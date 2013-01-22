Curtains and Drapes Company Marburn Curtains Is Opening a New Location in North New Jersey

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2013 -- As most interior designers agree, one of the easiest ways to update the look of a home is to purchase new curtains. Adding new window treatments like curtains and drapes can help take a dull and drab room and turn it into something attractive and welcoming.



Since the day it opened for business, Marburn Curtains has strived to offer its customers throughout New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania a full assortment of custom-styled drapes and curtains, including the latest window fashions for young children and teens. The store also features linens for both the bedroom and kitchen as well as shower curtains and a wide variety of attractive home accessories like decorative pillows, rugs, and framed wall art. The company’s inventory is always changing, so shoppers can enjoy discovering new products each time they come into the store.



This month, the discount curtains company is opening a new location in North Jersey. The newest store, which will be located at One Broad Ave. in Fairview, is in the ever-expanding shopping hub on Tonnelle Ave. and Routes 1 and 9. Conveniently situated at the border of Bergen and Hudson counties, the newest Marburn Curtains location will be right around the corner from the North Bergen Wal-Mart Super Center.



“It’s great being so close to our old neighborhood of Cliffside Park where Marburn has had stores for over 30 years,” said the store’s founder Bernard Hinden, adding that that the company was established more than 50 years ago as a department in Union City’s Sloan’s-Home Fair Store.



Hinden adopted an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) 20 years ago, ultimately transforming his workers into employee-owners. This heightened their productivity and gave each employee a true stake in the success of the company. In 2007, Marburn Curtains was named the ESOP Company of the Year.



“It’s the American way” Hinden noted.



“What could be better than everybody having a piece of the action?”



Customers who are looking for curtains and drapes are welcome to visit any of Marburn’s locations in person, or they may also shop online through the company’s user-friendly website. Marburn Curtains also stocks a wide selection of energy-saving thermal and blackout curtains, as well as curtain styles from traditional and contemporary to country. Customers can also find a full selection of decorative rods, blinds, shades and hardware that will hang anything from sheers to lace.



Because of its commitment to offer customers true “everyday low prices,” shoppers are able to decorate and beautify their homes for less. In addition, Marburn Curtains regularly features “clearance curtain bins” which are an attractive option for people who are looking to stretch their dollars even further. The bins are typically filled with manufacturer’s closeout and overstock curtains at 50% to 70% off other retailer’s prices.



About Marburn Curtains

Marburn Curtains features a wide variety of high quality and attractive curtains and drapes, as well as other home products like linens, shower curtains, accessories and much more. The store is scheduled to open a new location in North Jersey this month. For more information, please visit http://www.marburn.com