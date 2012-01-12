Interior Design Blog Advises Terrys Fabrics Customers on How to ‘Be a 2012 Trendsetter’

Chester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/12/2012 -- The Terrys Fabrics Interior Design blog offers homeowners daily advice on how to achieve the latest trends without having to break the bank. Terrys Fabrics started the New Year with its aptly named ‘Be a 2012 Trendsetter’ blogs which described the interior design trends of 2012 and gave hints on how to create the look in the home with various fabrics, cushions, curtains and bedding products which are available on the Terrys Fabrics site.



Terrys Fabrics has given homeowners tips on how to create the latest interior design trends which range from colour blocking, window decoration and adding curves to a room. Perhaps the most intriguing is the Travel Back in Time trend which rather than looking to the future for the latest trend takes inspiration from the past.



Lace, neutral colours and geometric patterns make this trend what it is and any homeowners choosing to work with it will create a room unique to any other. Homeowners are urged to get creative and make their own cushions and curtains rather than buy them ready-made. Creams and whites matched with blues, purples and silvers are amongst the favourite colours used to create this trend. Como Ready Made Curtains Ocean and Faversham Ready Made Curtains Green have sold particularly well in recent weeks as customers look to create a look which is bang on trend for 2012.



