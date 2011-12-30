Curtis Cox: New Authorized Partner of Clean Green Nation in Mena, Arkansas

Mena, AR -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/30/2011 -- Clean Green Nation announces the addition of Curtis Cox to the authorized dealer team. Cox is serving home and business owners in and around Mena, Arkansas with affordable energy saving products and green living education.



Solar power, wind power, energy efficient products and LED lighting are just a few of the things that Clean Green Nation specializes in. The website offers a variety of benefits for home and business owners. Consumers can learn about the many changes that have been made to solar and wind energy to help make it more affordable.



The online calculator allows consumers to determine the cost of installation and find installation help for solar and wind power for a home or business. Both of these options offer additional bonuses through tax rebates and government incentives to help recuperate the total cost of installation. Additionally, through the website consumers can calculate energy savings. Home and business owners who choose wind and solar power are able to save up to 90% on their energy costs.



Clean Green Nation also offers weatherization tips for Arkansas residence. Installing a radiant barrier and solar attic fans can help reduce the amount of energy that escapes from a home. With the oil crisis continuing to grow around the globe, Clean Green Nation is dedicated to helping consumers make the best decisions about sustainable energy options and the use of biomass in Arkansas. The website also features a resource center and online store that offers top survival kits, energy efficient products and wind turbine kits.



About Clean Green Nation

For more information on the many products and services offered by Clean Green Nation in Mena, Arkansas, contact Curtis Cox via email at curtisc@cleangreennation.com or phone at (888) 566-1344.