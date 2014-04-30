Curtis Creek Recovery Station Runs Smoothly Thanks to EnviroSolutions, Inc

Manassas, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- EnviroSolutions, Inc. services commercial customers in the Baltimore area by operating and maintaining the Curtis Creek Recovery Station.



Municipalities, business owners, and residents in Baltimore are fortunate to have at their disposal the services at the Curtis Creek Recovery Station, a division of EnviroSolutions, Inc.

At Curtis Creek Recovery Station, many types of waste are accepted. They include the following:



- Municipal Solid Waste (MSW)

- Construction and Demolition Debris (CDD)

- Metal

- Concrete

- Boats

- Trailers



In addition to the accepting the above, Curtis Creek Recovery Station also promotes the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) green building compliant programs by processing, tracking, and reporting landfill diversion to customers.



In business in the Baltimore area since 1998, Curtis Creek Recovery Station saw the need for a transfer station where carpeting, drywall, wood, metal, concrete, dirt, aggregate products, and cardboard from demolition and construction sites could be disposed. Recovery stations like Curtis Creek are imperative for landfills and the environment because they provide a place where recyclable and non-recyclable debris can be discarded. Curtis Creek Recovery Station regularly removes construction debris from construction and demotion projects via scheduled pickups through their on-call dispatch, even on nights and weekends.



Since its inception, Curtis Creek Recovery Station has become a member of or is affiliated with many esteemed organizations including Associated Builders & Contractors (ABC), Home Builders Association (HBA), Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED), and the United States Green Building Council (USGBC).



In addition to the transfer station services, Curtis Creek Recovery Station also provides rental services. Contractors and builders can get debris containers such as front and rear load containers, roll off containers, and trash compactors.



About EnviroSolutions, Inc.

For over a decade, EnviroSolutions, Inc. has been providing waste collection, disposal and recycling services in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. With a targeted focus on customer service and safety, as well as a commitment to the environmental health and the communities of the areas they serve, EnviroSolutions, Inc. provides complete waste service to the regions they serve including trash hauling, landfill services, and recycling services. Visit www.ESIWaste.com today for more information