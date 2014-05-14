Curtis Tilly with Microspace to Speak at infoComm14

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- Microspace Communications, a broadband solutions company, is excited to announce that Curtis Tilly will represent and speak on their behalf at the infoComm14 conference in Las Vegas. The conference will take place from June 14 through 20th, with the exhibition lasting from June 18-20th.



Attendees to the infoComm14 are expected to arrive from around the world with the goal of “Improving Communications Systems at Their Workplace”. infoComm boasts that more than 96% of attendees will travel to see new products and technologies showcased at this year’s conference.



Curtis Tilly, the Director of Enterprise Media will be discussing a wide variety of content delivery solutions that operate effectively with today’s digital signage networks. These solutions include satellite, wireless and streaming services which Microspace offers and will be showcasing at the event.



The 2014 conference will also mark the 75th anniversary of the infoComm International, which is the trade association for the commercial audiovisual industry worldwide and producer of the infoComm show.



About Microspace

Microspace is an innovative broadband solutions company, providing reliable, cost-effective and long-term multicast delivery platforms to Fortune 500 and small companies throughout the world since 1988. They are a pioneer in the industry, establishing and merging various concepts, including digital signage, digital cinema and multimedia entertainment. To learn more about Microspace and their broadcasting services, call them at 919-850-4500 or visit their website at http://microspace.com/