Curtis Total Service Explains How Homeowners Can Prepare Their HVAC Systems for Summer

Summer in Easton, PA, and the surrounding areas is an extremely busy time for residential air conditioning professionals. With the hot weather approaching, homeowners understandably want to make sure that their HVAC systems are equipped to get them through the heat and humidity comfortably. Systems that are older or haven't been cleaned in a while are more likely to experience serious malfunctions or compromise indoor air quality. To mitigate these potential issues, the air conditioning repair and installation experts at Curtis Total Service explain the steps that homeowners can take to ensure their HVAC systems are in optimal shape for summer.



An air filter is a vital component of any residential air conditioner, and a dirty one can affect the air quality in an entire home. It is generally advised that disposable HVAC filters be changed once every 30 days to manage pollutants and maintain proper airflow. Some HVAC systems have fixed filters that aren't disposable and should be cleaned every month, as well. In homes with pets or smokers, it can be beneficial to clean or change the filters more frequently.



It is also highly recommended homeowners check the outdoor component of their HVAC for debris at the beginning of the summer. It is not uncommon for dirt, leaves, sticks, and other detritus to become lodged in the coils of an outdoor HVAC unit. When this happens, it can impact the functionality of the whole system. Rinsing the unit off with water and coil cleaner can take care of mild to moderate debris issues, and HVAC professionals can assist homeowners with anything more serious.



Homeowners with older air conditioning systems should consider upgrading before the summer begins. Modern HVAC systems can keep a home cooler, and programmable thermostats can save households money on energy costs over time. Residents in and around the Lehigh Valley area who are interested in replacing their air conditioning system are encouraged to contact Curtis Total Service today to get a FREE estimate for air conditioning installation!



About Curtis Total Service

Curtis Total Service is the premier HVAC company serving Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, and other nearby areas. This family-owned and operated business is dedicated to perfect workmanship, fast service, and effective results. From same-day appointments to timely responses on weekends, they offer a multitude of services to the community's property owners. Their reliability sets them apart, making them the go-to choice for thousands of customers since 1988.