Curtis Total Service Explains How Homeowners Can Reduce Water Waste

Allentown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/24/2020 -- Curtis Total Service, a plumbing company serving Bethlehem, PA, and other nearby communities, wants people to know there are ways to reduce water waste without changing their lifestyles. New technologies allow homeowners to significantly curb unnecessary water and energy usage, saving money without adversely impacting quality of life.



One such option is installing a high-efficiency toilet. High-efficiency toilets use an average of about 1.28 gallons per flush, while older toilets use about 1.6. Some newer toilets use as little as 0.8 gallons per flush. It is up to homeowners to decide what toilet is right for their household. Older toilets can also be retrofitted with a dual flush feature. Dual flush offers a lower volume option for those that want it, which can save water without the need for replacing the whole toilet.



Homeowners interested in saving water may also consider installing a flow restrictor on their showerheads, or low flow faucets on their sinks. Flow restrictors are easy to install and can reduce a shower's water output by up to 66% without compromising shower quality. Low flow faucets use an average of 30% less water than traditional models, which can save households around 700 gallons per year.



Finally, it is important to identify any leaks in the home and repair them. Toilet tanks often leak and can result in 100 or more gallons of water wasted per day. While they can be hard to notice, putting food coloring in your toilet tank can help identify a subtle leak. If the color begins appearing in the bowl of the toilet, it indicates a leaky tank.



Curtis Total service encourages anyone interested in saving water, or anyone who might be in need of plumbing repairs for their home in Allentown, PA, to visit https://www.curtistotalservice.com/ for more information from expert plumbers.



About Curtis Total Service

Curtis Total Service is the premier HVAC company serving Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton and other nearby areas. This family-owned and operated business is dedicated to perfect workmanship, fast service, and effective results. From same-day appointments to timely responses on weekends, they offer a multitude of services to the community's property owners. Their reliability sets them apart, making them the go-to choice for thousands of customers since 1988.