Curve Culture Boutique All Set to Have a Grand Opening on May 31st 2014

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- Regardless of the body size we have, we are all beautiful in our own ways. One needs to know that fashion and style is much more than being a size zero. One doesn’t needs to be extremely slim in order to be beautiful.



With this theme in mind, Curve Culture boutique is all set to steal the show as it plans on helping women find dresses of all sizes and look classy, elegant and beautiful. One can find dresses size large to 3x and the stylists will help women in picking dresses that will accentuate the curves and bring out the best out in them.



Q. Norshea is the owner of Curve Culture boutique and she is a veteran who has been in this industry for over five years. She is well acquainted with the dynamics of how the fashion industry works and thus she brings her own ideas to the table. Once Curve Culture boutique is officially launched on May 31st, it is sure to be the preferred stop for all women who are tired of surfing though the choices and not finding the perfect dress that will rev up their style meter.



Curve Culture boutique invites everyone for their grand opening which will be held at 2140 W 95th St, Chicago, Illinois on May 31st, 2014. The duration for the event is from 11 A.M to 8 P.M. Following is the schedule for the event.



Mimosas Served: 11am-2pm



Mini Fashion Show & Deserts: 2pm-5pm



Cocktail Party: 5pm-8pm



No doubt, there are high hopes for the event and women who have a lot of curves are now going to find the place where they can visit with confidence that they will look beautiful in the attires they choose. To know more about the boutique, feel free to visit www.curvecultureboutique.com



Curves are to be appreciated and not ashamed of.