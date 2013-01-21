Curves Body Center Expands Their Service to Houston, Dallas, Atlanta and Chicago

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2013 -- Curves Body Center will be expanding their service soon to Houston, Dallas, Atlanta and Chicago. It’s the New Year and with obesity on the rise the owners at Curves Body Center understand the need to empower, educate and encourage individuals concerning their overall health and nutrition. The services provided by Curves Body Center will consist of body wraps, non invasive lipo, nutrition education and fitness sessions. The overall purpose of a body wrap is weightless, cellulite reduction, increase metabolism, burn calories, loose inches and remove wastes, impurities, and toxins. The non-invasive lip helps to remove cellulite off the buttocks, hips, thighs and underarms.



Curves Body Center will be located in Houston premier Memorial Park area, minutes away from the Galleria, Up Town Park, Houston Heights and River Oaks.



About curves Body Center

Curves Body Center is an exquisite body wrap and wellness retreat. Curves Body Center guarantees that you will loose up to 30 inches during service while visiting our retreat. You are expected to see results such as weight loss, increased metabolism, cellulite reduction, increased energy, detoxifying your body and a healthier lifestyle.



Curves Body Center clients are not just pampered; they receive an adventure in luxury that keeps them coming back for more. We wish to provide a serene, peaceful, and private setting while using the most advanced techniques.



For more information on Curves Body Center visit http://www.curvesbodycenter.com or call 832-698-9727.



