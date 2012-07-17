Custom-Aire Inc. Announces HVAC Services at Affordable Prices

Bensalem, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2012 -- Custom-Aire, a full service heating and air conditioning company that is family-owned and operated, have been providing their customers with dependable services throughout Philadelphia, New Jersey, as well as Bucks and Montgomery County for over four decades. Custom-Aire has built their company on honesty and integrity, and it shows with their level of service. Their dedication to quality service and professionalism has earned them the confidence and trust of all of their customers.



Free Estimates

Quality Workmanship

Emergency Services

Professional, Uniformed, Drug Free Technicians

On Time Services for all Appointments

Financing Available



The main objective of Custom-Aire is quality, and it shows in every job that they perform. They believe that quality starts with employees, and they are proud of their employees and their workmanship. Their technicians and installers receive factory certification and continuing education courses to keep them up-to-date with state of the art techniques in order to keep the customer’s equipment running smoothly. In order to exceed the highest expectations of their customers, they use the best products and equipment. Care is taken at each step to assure that the jobs are done right the very first time.



Custom-Aire is here for planned maintenance and emergency service needs. They perform repairs and maintenance on all makes and models of equipment. Properly maintaining equipment will not only extend the life of the equipment, but it will also save money on a customer’s utility bills.



About Custom-Aire

Custom-Aire offers a variety of preventative maintenance plans for a customer’s convenience. Their inspections include a twenty-six point inspection checklist, change of filters, condenser coils cleaned, and cleaning of furnaces. They also take the time to inspect all safety controls to make sure the equipment is operating well within its safety limits.



