Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2021 -- According to the new market research report"Custom Antibody Market by Service (Antibody Production, Characterization, Immunization, Fragmentation), Type (Monoclonal, Polyclonal, Recombinant), Source (Mouse, Rabbit), Research Area (Oncology, Immunology), and End Users - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets™, is expected to reach USD 481 million by 2023 from an estimated USD 313 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 8.9%.



The major factors driving the growth of this market are an increase in research activity-especially in the life sciences industry-along with growing industry-academia collaborations are the primary growth drivers for this market. In addition, the objective behind custom antibody production is to acquire an antibody that performs well in a particular qualitative or quantitative immunodetection method. The quality of catalog antibodies (to ensure reproducibility of results) is also an area of concern in this market, which is primarily why end users prefer custom-made antibodies.



The antibody development segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Custom Antibody Market



Based on service, the Custom Antibody Market is segmented into antibody development, antibody production & purification, and antibody fragmentation & labeling. The antibody development services segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing focus of researchers on high-quality antibodies for reproducibility, which can be hampered by using commercially available antibodies. The antibody development segment is further subsegmented into antigen preparation, immunization & hybridoma production, and antibody characterization.



The mice segment is expected to account for the largest share of the custom antibody market in 2018



On the basis of source, the market has been segmented into mice, rabbits, and other sources. The mice segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2018. Mice are the most preferred hosts for research-use antibody production. Compared to other experimental animals, mice offer advantages of lower feeding costs and ease of maintenance & handling due to their small size, thus accounting for the largest share of the market.



Get 10% Free Customization on this Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=164328301



Recent Developments:



# In 2018, Abcam launched the (PBS)-only recombinant antibodies and the new anti-PD-L1 antibody clone MKP1A07310 (clone 73-10) developed in collaboration with Merck KGaA (Germany).



# In 2017, GenScript launched a new custom rabbit monoclonal antibody (mAb) service—MonoRab as part of the integrated premium antibody service portfolio.



# In 2016, Thermo Fisher acquired Affymetrix, a provider of cellular and genetic analysis products. The acquisition helped Thermo Fisher expand its research antibody portfolio and strengthen its leadership in the biosciences business. It also helped add new genetic analysis capabilities in the clinical and applied markets.



North America is expected to account for the largest share of the Custom Antibody Market in 2018, followed by Europe. The dominance of the North American region can be attributed to the increasing investments in the development of structure-based drug designs, growing research in the fields of genomics and proteomics, rising demand for high-quality research tools for data reproducibility, increasing focus on developing antibody-based therapeutics, and the presence of a large number of global players in this region.



Inquiry Before Buying:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=164328301



The prominent players in the Custom Antibody Market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Merck Group (Germany), Abcam plc (UK), Cell Signaling Technology, Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), GenScript (US), BioLegend, Inc. (US), Rockland Immunochemicals (US), ProMab Biotechnologies (US), Innovagen AB (Sweden), and ProteoGenix (US).