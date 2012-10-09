Custom App Ventures Releases Ultimate Party App for iOS Devices

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2012 -- Custom App Ventures is proud to announce the release of their latest iOS app, Partytime! Designed to meet the needs of the ultimate partier, this app comes with three unique features: No Call List, Recent Adds and Party Map. Each of these innovative features ensures that your night out will be one to remember!



No Call List – Ever woken up only to realize you called or texted someone you shouldn’t have? With No Call List by Partytime, the problem of drunk dialing and texting is no longer an issue. Go out and have a great night without worrying about calling that ex or your newest crush!



Recent Adds – Have you ever gone through your contacts only to realize you have no idea who “that person"” is? Partytime’s contact manager feature solves that problem! Rather than the typical alphabetical contact list, Partytime allows your new contacts to be stored in chronological order based on the time that you saved that contact. With the Contact Manager, you won't have to worry about random names appearing in your phone the next morning. Don’t let a bad memory or a rough night keep you from enjoying new friends!



Party Map – Don't you hate waking up in the morning after a night of partying and thinking, "What did I do last night?" With the Party Map, every location you visit is logged on your phone. All you have to do is select the time-frame you expect to be out and Partytime does the rest! The Party Map gives you the option to share on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram – making it easy to show friends your night out!



Key Features!

- No Call List - Stop drunk dialing your friends once and for all!

- Recent Adds – Makes adding new contacts easy!

- Party Map – Document your entire night so you can share it with friends!

- Integrated with Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

- Simple, easy-to-use interface!



Device Requirements:

- iPhone, iPod touch, and iPad

- Requires iOS 3.2 or later

- 1.3 MB



Links:

- Purchase & Download - http://itunes.apple.com/us/app/partytime/id555590512?mt=8&ign-mpt=uo3D4

- Product Page - http://www.partytimeapp.com/