Custom Auto Trim Launches Brand New 2014 F350 Crew Cab Dually Bars to Complete the Range

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- For those who own a truck, the advantages are many and obvious. Not only is it a rugged and powerful vehicle that can safely transport people from one place to another over almost any terrain, it is also capable of carrying heavy loads of goods and materials. Owners of trucks like a high wheel base to support the weight of goods, equipment and people, but this can make them hard to get into and out of without an additional step. Custom Auto Trim offers customizable truck parts from accessories and graphics to bed rails and nerf bars, and now stock the brand new 2014 F350 Dually Nerf Bars for crew cab configured trucks.



The side step bars provide an additional step for getting into and out of the cab as well as protecting the cab itself from dust and debris thrown up by the tires. These truck step bars are made from mirror polished stainless steel in a unique one piece configuration to ensure the maximum durability and strength, running wheel to wheel for complete coverage. With the introduction of the 2014 F350 Dually Nerf Bars for crew cab configurations, all truck owners can now benefit.



The Custom Auto Trim range of nerf bars now complete, the website also offers F150 Chrome Rocker Panels to increase protection of the cab from dust and debris, giving a hard-wearing mirrored steel exterior to the lower third of the cab and doors, which will perfectly compliment the nerf bars themselves.



A spokesperson for Custom Auto Trim explained, “Right now we are offering sale prices on all nerf bars to celebrate the comprehensive catalog we have managed to put together- giving every truck owner something to celebrate by providing the best prices on the entire range. Every product can be purchased online and delivered for easy DIY installation with a lifetime warranty.”



About Custom Auto Trim

Custom Auto Trim is a full service provider of truck accessories and leads the market in terms of customer service and product selection. Hundreds of items are available to purchase quickly and securely on their website. For more information or to check out their extensive line of truck accessories, truck graphics, and bed rails, call them at 800-232-6922 or visit their website at http://www.customautotrim.com/