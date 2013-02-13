Custom Clothing Company Persona Launches New Website

Minneapolis, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2013 -- Persona, a company that features custom clothing for men that is both stylish and affordable, has just launched its website. The site features in-depth information about the company and the many varieties of custom clothing and suits it offers its customers.



Since the day it opened for business, shoppers who are looking for the perfect men’s fashion suits in Minneapolis have come to Persona for help. The company was designed with one key goal in mind—redefining how men shop for suits and other custom clothing. After noticing a definite trend of men wishing to find custom clothing, the owners created Persona to help fill this need and provide each and every customer with a customized styling experience.



For example, each suit or shirt is made based on a complete set of measurements, and is tailored to fit any body type. Clients may select from a large variety of classic and modern fabrics, and each suit can be customized to their specific tastes with over 30 options. Starting at just $349, Persona offers the opportunity to own a custom-styled and fitted suit for an extremely reasonable price.



In an effort to reach out to its customers, Persona recently launched a makeover contest on its Facebook page. People could enter the contest by submitting a photo of themselves along with a story describing why they deserve a free custom makeover.



Men who are interested in ordering a custom suit can schedule a free style consultation with one of the friendly and helpful style consultants from Persona. Style consultants visit clients in their homes or offices, providing a unique and convenient alternative to traditional suit shopping.



“They’ll take the time to get to know you and understand your personal style,” an article on the new website noted, adding that this sets the foundation for the creation of your new suit.



“Your profile will be completed with over 20 measurements taken to ensure a perfect fit.”



The style consultant then works with the customer to help him build the perfect suit. Everything from buttons to lapels can be selected ahead of time. After the suit has been designed, it is hand cut and sewn at the manufacturer. The pattern that is used for each suit is unique and will only be used one time.



Once the suit is completed, the consultant will hand-deliver the suit to the client and do a final fitting. This will ensure that the suit fits right and looks perfect. If any alterations need to be done, they will be taken care of at no cost to the customer.



In addition to suits that are perfect for work and other occasions, Persona can also create personalized formal wear for weddings. For men who are looking for just the right wedding suit, the staff at Persona is happy to help. Wedding packages can also be created to outfit the entire wedding party in custom suits to match any theme or design.



Persona Custom Clothing was founded in 2012 in the Twin Cities area. Persona designs each custom suits based on each client’s personal style. Each suit or shirt is made based on a complete set of measurements and is tailored to fit any body type. Clients can choose from a selection of a large variety of classic and modern fabrics, and each suit can be customized with over 30 options. The company’s tag line is “infusing personality with perfect fit.” For more information, please visit http://www.personacustom.com