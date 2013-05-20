Custom Coasters That Are Fun and Functional Are Available from New Company Love Custom Coasters

Lawrence, KS -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2013 -- Love Custom Coasters, a company that specializes in offering a wide variety of high-quality and attractive custom coasters, has just opened for business. The newly-launched website is one of many micro-niche sites that will be created by LovePromos. While other companies that feature promotional products are more like superstores, offering thousands of items that may vary in quality, Love Custom Coasters wants to focus on what it does best—offering its customers the best and most affordable coasters on the market today.



As anybody who has ever ordered promotional materials knows quite well, it can be challenging to come up with an item that is both memorable and useful. Too many companies rely on giving away pens or other inexpensive trinkets. These items often end up getting lost, which will not help the company increase its name and brand recognition.



Thanks to the huge assortment of stone coasters, cork coasters and much more at Love Custom Coasters, businesses can give away a promotional customized item that is not only attractive and durable, but is also extremely likely to be used and appreciated by the recipient. As a bonus, the company prides itself in its outstanding customer service; anybody with questions is welcome to contact Love Custom Coasters at any time, and a friendly and knowledgeable member of the staff will be happy to answer any questions they may have.



One product that is already creating quite a buzz among customers at Love Custom Coasters is its pulpboard coasters, which are also known as beer coasters.



“Our beer coasters remain one of our most popular products,” the article on the website noted.



“While restaurants, bars and clubs make up many of our customers, these promotional coasters have unlimited uses. From event promotions to product announcements, let your imagination go wild.”



Anybody who would like to learn more about Love Custom Coasters or browse through the vast assortment of products is welcome to visit the company’s user-friendly website; there, they can browse through the wide variety of customized coasters that are available. Handy category tabs like “gift coasters” and “rubber coasters” will help shoppers quickly find the type of coaster they are looking for. Each style of coaster is accompanied by a full description that includes its size, minimum order number, and price.



