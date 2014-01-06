Custom Coffee Mugs That Are High Quality and Attractive Are Available at New Site LoveCustomMugs.com

Lawrence, KS -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2014 -- Love Custom Mugs, a company that features a wide selection of custom coffee mugs, personalized plastic cups and more, has just announced the launch of its new and user-friendly website. Unlike other custom promotion “superstores” that offer thousands of products—some of which may be of questionable quality—Love Custom Mugs focuses on the custom cup and mug niche.



One reason that Love Custom Mugs has devoted itself to producing top quality and attractive promotional and customized coffee mugs is because they realize how just how popular the beverage is with most people. According to an article on the Love Custom Mugs website, http://www.lovecustommugs.com/, 54 percent of Americans over the age of 18 drink coffee every day, and 65 percent of those who enjoy coffee drink an average of 13 cups a week. Of course, since coffee lovers need a nice mug to hold their tasty hot beverage, ordering customized mugs is an outstanding way for companies to get the word out about their logo or brand.



Unlike other promotional products that may be used once or twice and then thrown away, custom mugs and personalized cups from Love Custom Mugs will last for a long time, and will offer repeat exposure for the company. In addition to coffee mugs in a variety of sizes and colors, the company also features plastic cups, travel mugs and tumblers—which have rapidly grown in popularity.



“Promotional tumblers have become one of the hottest items in the industry the last few years,” the article on the Love Custom Mugs website noted, adding that double wall acrylic cups with straws are quite durable.



“Ceramic tumblers with silicone lids can be imprinted with your logo, and make for unique corporate gifts. Tritan tumblers are made from nearly indestructible plastic, offering great prices in a variety of styles.”



In addition to featuring top quality custom printed mugs and more, Love Custom Mugs also prides itself in offering outstanding customer service. Because the boutique-style website specializes in one particular type of product line, its employees have a deep knowledge of the items and are happy to help answer any and all questions about the products.



Anybody who would like to learn more about Love Custom Mugs is welcome to visit the easy-to-navigate website at any time; there, they can browse through the vast selection of products.



About Love Custom Mugs

Love Custom Mugs is a division of LovePromos. The new company specializes in the best selection of custom printed coffee mugs, paper cups, plastic cups, travel mugs and tumblers online. With superb customer service and product knowledge, LovePromos offers the feel of a mom and pop store with all the benefits of a super store. For more information, please visit http://www.lovecustommugs.com/