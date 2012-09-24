Custom Database Normalization Services Now Available at SQLXL.COM

Ottawa, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2012 -- Top SQL server consultant SQLXL.COM now provides database normalization services for businesses of any scale and industry. Database normalization is an essential procedure for corporate databases which enables businesses to organize fields and tables in a relational database design reducing redundancy and cost while improving speed, efficiency and database reliability in the process. SQLXL.COM now provides businesses with a wide array of services such as SQL performance tuning which helps businesses improve the performance and scalability of their corporate databases.



Normalization is a system of organizing data in a relational database and adopting a data structure that keeps related data together. The critical effect database normalization has on corporate databases is the reduction of redundant data, saving query times and costs in the process.



Normalization works on the idea that repeating data values can be moved into separate tables; ensuring that no two rows are identical. Additionally, a normalized data system easily applies an attribute to related systems, saving time and cost significantly for a frequently expanding database system.



Database normalization is absolutely essential for businesses that are constantly expanding their customer base and need an efficient method of storing their data in order to save costs and reduce operation times.



“SQLXL.COM has as its goal the provision of services which improve and accelerate the performance of corporate databases. Database normalization is an essential service in the management of business data systems and allows businesses to save costs and build more robust and scalable databases,” says CEO Dean Hansen.



