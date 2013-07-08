Custom Designed Championship Rings for Real Champions

Mountain View, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2013 -- There is no better way to honor the Champions than to gift them the most precious Championship Rings. These are not just keepsakes but rewards for all the hard work that these champions put up on the field. Their dedication towards winning the sport cannot be measured by anything in this world but it can definitely be recognized with the help of these rings. Rock Champions offers just those valuable rings to value the excellent work and game spirit of all the champions. Right from Championship Rings to Super Bowl Rings and World Series Rings to Baltimore Ravens Rings, there are rings that can be customized for all kinds of championships.



There are over hundreds of models to display and all of which are handmade by skilled workers. The rings are embedded with high grade CZs all of which are AAA rated. Each of the stones is carefully embedded into the ring without using any glue or other adhesives. Expert workers prong set these stones using their hands and no machinery is used. The rings are sturdy because they are solid made and not hollow. Buyers can also customize their championship rings or their world series rings with letters or names. However, these custom championship rings come at a special price.



The championship rings usually have the team name, championship number and the team logo included on them. These rings are not only popular amongst the actual Championship players but are also famous at different American High Schools who give away these rings to their winning teams in Provincial or State Championships. It is not only the rings that are available but also pendants for honoring the women players. The customers can also get a proofing on all the custom made rings. The rings are designed according to the customers's choice and are shipped to them.



Rock Champions, http://www.rockchampions.com is an online store that offers various Championship rings. Buyers can design their own rings as well as customize them. Rings and Pendants are available in categories like NFL Super Bowl, AFC NFC Championship, World Series, NBA World championship and so on. They offer international shipping to almost all the countries in the world. Customers can also register with them for Newsletters to keep them up to date, discount voucher codes, exclusive savings, special offers and many more.



