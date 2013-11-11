Custom Duct Tape Wallets for Sale Online

Marina del Rey, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- There used to be a time when if you wanted a duct tape wallet—either for yourself, or to give as a gift--you would have to find all of the supplies and make them yourself. That would require money, time and the knowledge of how to make one. But now you don’t have to make a ducttape wallet yourself in order to own one thanks to online retailers like Freaky Wallet, which specialize in making custom-made, hand-crafted men’s and women’s duct tape wallets. Why spend hours making a duct tape wallet that may not come out right when, for the affordable price of just $14, you can have a professional designer customize a quality product for you. At Freaky Wallet, that’s exactly what you’ll find.



Freaky Wallet specializes in making of-the-moment, on-trend women’s and man’s wallets that feature your favorite sports teams, films, designs, and even entertainers. From the World Series champion Boston Red Sox team, to the Denver Broncos, to movies like Despicable Me and Star Wars, to TV shows like Duck Dynasty, Freaky Wallet will create a show-stopping duct tape wallet that really makes a statement. What’s more, they will also customize the duct tape wallet to meet your specifications. If you don’t see the exact design you want on their website, the designers at Freaky Wallet can custom-make you the duct tape wallet you desire. Bonus: not only are Freaky Wallet’s duct tape wallets stylish, they are functional as well. Freaky Wallet’s line of women’s and men’s wallets feature four inserts that fit up to four credit-card sized cards, an inside billfold and a clear pocket to put an identification card in.



With the holiday shopping season in full swing, now is the time to buy a duct tape wallet for your loved one, friends and co-workers. These duct tape wallets make perfect present to hand out at holiday parties and events, to friends and family members, or even to gift yourself with one. For more information on ducttape wallets, go to freakywallet.com or e-mail freakywallet@gmail.com



Website: http://freakywallet.com/

Author: http://websitegrowth.com

Contact: (301) 956-5738

E-mail: freakywallet@gmail.com