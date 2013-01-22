Celebrate 2013 with 2012 Pricing on Custom Embroidered Clothing at EZ Corporate Clothing

West Hempstead, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2013 -- It's a brand new year, but the same great savings are available at EZ Corporate Clothing. Through the end of the month, EZCorporateClothing.com is offering a handful of spectacular deals to both new and existing customers, allowing everyone to save big and look great on the job, or at the upcoming event, outing or conference.



Existing customers can take advantage of a special opportunity to enjoy last year's pricing on all of their previous orders and creations. There are absolutely no minimums, so the company can either stock up for every employee for the entire year, or quickly grab a few replacements.



At the end of this deal, the new prices for the year will be rolled out, and while great prices are always to be expected at EZ Corporate Clothing, they won't be quite as good as last year's.



New customers aren't left out of the fun, however. They can take advantage of free logo set-up on all new orders. This makes it easy to get started for the first time and design an amazing custom embroidered or screen printed shirt, jacket, bag, hat, or anything else.



Back by popular demand is also the EZ Corporate Clothing annual jackets sale. The jacket sale continues until the end of January, and offers fantastic deals on a variety of jacket styles and outerwear from top brands such as Charles River and Port Authority. So there's still a chance to stay nice and warm throughout the rest of winter.



Plus, the site is also offering up to five free samples. It makes the decision process not only hassle-free, but also cost-free, and ensures that the perfect item and style is selected the first time.



The time to celebrate the New Year at EZ Corporate Clothing is right now, because while these deals are all great, they won't last long.



Visit the store today at EZCorporateClothing.com to see the full selection of custom embroidered clothing available and to see all of the details on these great deals. Customers can also call 877.304.1899 to have their questions answered or to directly place an order today.



About EZ Corporate Clothing

EZCorporateClothing.com specializes in personalized screen printing and embroidery for custom corporate and personal clothing. This includes men's and women's embroidered uniforms, polos, jackets, and accessories ranging from bags to hats and much more. EZ Corporate Clothing has been in business since 1989, and all of their work is done in-house, ensuring accuracy, convenience and the highest levels of customer service. To view the huge selection of product ranges available or to request a free sample, visit EZCorporateClothing.com, or call 877.304.1899 for more information.