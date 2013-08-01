Custom Flower Deliveries, Online Ordering Provided by Seattle Florist

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- Employing talented and experienced designers, Willow & Bloom provides custom arrangements for special occasions and delivers them throughout the Seattle and Eastside areas. The company’s team works with customers to create floral gifts. These can even be tailored to match the style of the person receiving the flowers.



Same and next day deliveries are provided to customers throughout the local area. In addition to Seattle and Eastside, the florists Seattle relies on also deliver to Bellevue, Redmond, and Mercer Island. Customers can order directly online; the form includes fields where one can describe the exact arrangement, occasion, and message they want to deliver. Delivery dates, charges, and addresses can also be specified.



The flower shop in Seattle , however, does not limit is deliveries to the local metropolitan area. It can also handle out-of-state orders, through a network of floral designers throughout the United States. Floral arrangements for weddings and other events, seasons and holidays such as Mother’s Day, and more are available.



Working with modern and European styles, and with a number of different plant types, the Seattle flowers company creates arrangements which can also include hand-made greeting cards and artisan chocolates. Online ordering is available, while the company can also be reached by phone at 206-799-9775. Information on Willow & Bloom, its delivery services, and blog are available at http://willowandbloom.com



About Willow & Bloom

Willow & Bloom, founded in 2007 by Miya Ferguson, provides unique and creative floral arrangements based on the natural surroundings in the Pacific Northwest. The company has been recognized throughout the country and has served clients including some of the top brands and distinguished private individuals. Based in Seattle, the company delivers locally and maintains a nationwide network to serve customers throughout the United States.