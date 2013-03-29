Custom Hockey Pants by RYR Sports Now Easy to Purchase Online

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/29/2013 -- RYR Sports’ custom hockey pants have been outfitting university, college and many Minor league hockey teams in the United States and Canada for 25 years. Committed to their legacy of superior customer service, RYR has upgraded their website and online shopping cart, making it easier for their customers to find and purchase their custom hockey pants and custom hockey bags.



A clean new website redesign allows customers to easily navigate the site, view products, create custom hockey uniforms and order gear with ease. RYR Sports consider hockey players’ protection and safety their top priority and therefore they believe strongly in delivering a quality product. “Our goal is to provide the safest product on the market which offers high level protection and mobility, in a custom fit for every person who wears our pants. We believe in 4 factors: Protection, Mobility, Fit, and Identity.” said Joe Kenney, the Managing Director.



Their premium custom made pants are produced in Canada and are constructed with premium quality materials, high density lightweight inner foam and padding. An anti-slip belt, suspender buttons and quick dry lining are designed to make playing much more comfortable and bearable. “When we design innovations such as the tailbone protector pad and the custom goalie hockey pants protective apron, we do it with the overall player safety and performance in mind,” says RYR Sports’ website.



Along with hockey pants, RYR Sports carries a line of custom hockey equipment including hockey bags with durable bottoms, goalie pants and garment bags. All of the product line is available online for purchase and can be customized with team logos, piping colors, team colors and player numbers. Hockey pants are available in both kid and adult sizes. Each purchase is custom sized to the player.



About RYR Sports

Ron Kenney started RYR in 1987 with a vision to create the most protective hockey pant on the hockey market. RYR Sports, which is based out of Ontario Canada, strives to protect every man, woman and child who wear RYR with the best quality product available. Today the RYR hockey pant is the number one protective hockey pant. The patented one piece tailbone, and superior middle body protection has created a RYR hockey pant that has received repeated orders from universities, colleges and dozens of elite teams in the GTHL, (Greater Toronto Hockey League) the largest hockey league of any kind in the world with over 60,000 active players. For more information, please visit http://www.ryrhockeywear.com