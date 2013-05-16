Regency Builders, LLC Announces Return of Industry Leader Elliot Lasky

Williamsville, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2013 -- Regency Builders, LLC, popular quality custom home builders, is pleased to announce the return of Elliot Lasky to the custom home design business. Lasky, a highly successful leading member of New York’s custom home building community, is back after over a 5-year hiatus. This comes as good news to people throughout Western New York seeking the best service and prices in quality custom built homes.



"I get so much satisfaction in making someone’s dream become a reality," said Lasky, "that I just could not any longer stay away from the business."



Lasky was one of the founding principles of Forbes Homes, one of Western New York’s most successful home builders, where he built over 2500 custom homes. During this time, he also developed numerous subdivisions throughout Erie and Niagara Counties.



In 2005, Lasky sold the company. As part of the terms of the buyout, he committed to a 5-year non-compete agreement in the Western NY region. Lasky used this time to attend to his various significant land developments, including his involvement in several New York City condo and development projects.



Now that the non-compete time period has elapsed, Elliot is able to return to the custom home design business that he loves. He has recently joined forces with industry veterans Robert Mayo and Kevin Myszka to form Regency Builders.



"We have already built or contracted for over a dozen custom homes since opening the business", said Myszka, "and are building throughout Western NY, with substantial land inventory to choose from.”



Mayo, who has over 25 years of home building credentials and Myszka, who has extensive real estate experience, are both excited to join Lasky on this venture.



“We want the public to know that Elliot brings with him 33 years of home building experience, 38 years of development experience, an exacting eye for detail, an uncompromising standard of excellence, a sixth sense for space, and the caring and sensitivity that one would want in his home builder,” continued Myszka. “Lasky is Back."



Regency Builders, LLC are industry experts dedicated to building custom dream houses at the most competitive prices in the region. They offer many single and two story models to choose from, including their well sought after “The Premium” customized home package. Regency Builders is proud to have Elliot Lasky on their team and they look forward to meeting customer’s custom home needs throughout Western New York and beyond.



About Regency Builders, LLC

Regency Builders, LLC is a leading custom-built home construction company in Western New York. They specialize in offering a best-in-class custom quality home building experience at the most competitive prices in the area. Their principals Kevin Myszka, Robert J. Mayo Jr., and Elliot Lasky are leaders in the industry with over 30 years’ experience. They specialize in complete service every step of the process, from the selection of the lot to the finishing touches on the home. For more information, visit http://www.regencybuildersllc.com/ or follow them on Facebook.