Custom Jewelry Designer in Los Angeles and What Inspires Her

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2013 -- Looking good is paramount in Los Angeles, and for the discriminating lady about town, clothing is only a part of the overall look. Handmade beaded jewelry is equally important for the lady of taste. Those who are looking for some of the best in the industry for custom and antique jewelry turn to Liz Law.



Liz Law started her career after college with the idea of creating jewelry being a way to keep her creativity sharp and focused. What started as a hobby quickly became a business and avocation, something that Liz passes on to each and every piece of jewelry she creates.



“There is something about taking a beautiful piece from the past and incorporating it into a modern, sleek look of custom jewelry that speaks to me and to my customers,” said Law.



Law’s pieces range a full gauntlet of looks and tastes. She uses a variety of precious metals, stones and crystals to craft her designs. Customers offer their ideas and concepts as well. Law welcomes anyone to provide her with an idea.



“If there is a particular piece, such as an heirloom piece that you want repurposed into something more moderns and wearable, contact me. Let’s talk about your possibilities and how I can make your dream in jewelry a reality,” said Law.



Law’s work can be seen in many fine boutiques and shops across much of Los Angeles and the surrounding communities. Her work has been featured in many national publications such as Brides, People, Elle, FabSugar, and many other trade publications.



Even with national exposure, Law prefers her Los Angeles studio to create her works. It is here that she finds the best ideas and sources.



“L.A. is indeed my muse,” said Law, “and because of that, I can continue to create the best possible works at reasonable costs to my customers.”



Law sells in many shops and online. Interested parties can see her work samples online at her website. Visit http://www.bylizlaw.com for additional information and ordering, or call (310) 707-3020.