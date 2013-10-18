Custom KOOZIEs (R) in a Variety of Colors Are Available from New Website Love Custom KOOZIEs

Lawrence, KS -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- Love Custom KOOZIEs, a company that offers a huge selection of custom KOOZIEs (R) and promotional bottle and can coolers, has just launched its brand new and user-friendly website. From specialty stores that want to carry high quality custom KOOZIEs with their logo on them, to companies that need a fun and usable product to giveaway to its employees and clients, Love Custom KOOZIEs is sure to have what everybody is looking for.



In recent years, KOOZIEs have become incredibly popular; many people like to use the soft can cooler that helps to keep beverages cold. According to an article on www.lovecustomkoozies.com, KOOZIEs are one of the most popular promotional products in the industry. KOOZIEs can be made from a variety of different materials; the most common are open cell foam, a polyester surface with a closed cell foam backing, or synthetic rubber.



In addition to finding a great selection of colorful and festive can coolers, customers who shop at Love Custom KOOZIEs will also get to work with a team of friendly and knowledgeable employees who pride themselves on customer service. Rather than selling thousands of different types of promotional products like some companies do, Love Custom KOOZIEs focuses on just one item. As a result, the people who work there have a deep knowledge of the product line and are more than happy to answer questions or help people with their orders. Customers who visit the new website can rest assured that they are dealing with a reputable company that truly knows what it is doing.



“We have fulfilled just about every type of order you can imagine,” an article on the website noted, adding that from backyard BBQs and weddings to large corporate functions, Love Custom KOOZIEs has the perfect can cooler for any event.



“Can coolers are available in small quantities making them excellent giveaways for small events or as wedding favors...Some of the biggest companies have utilized customized can coolers to promote their products. KOOZIEs offer repeat exposure to your brand as your customers will use them over and over again.”



Anybody who would like to learn more about Love Custom KOOZIEs is welcome to visit the new website at any time; there, they can browse through the vast selection of custom KOOZIEs and other products.



About Love Custom KOOZIEs

Love Custom KOOZIEs is a division of LovePromos. The new company specializes in the best selection of custom KOOZIEs, promotional can and bottle coolers available online. Products can be custom imprinted with a company logo or event information. With superb customer service and product knowledge, LovePromos offers the feel of a mom and pop store with all the benefits of a super store. For more information, please visit http://www.lovecustomkoozies.com/