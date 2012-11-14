Custom Koozy Offers Personalized Koozies

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2012 -- Koozies keep can drinks cold and they can look stylish. While some individuals are settling for those plain koozies, others are taking advantage of the deals Custom Koozy is currently offering. Custom Koozy has listed a large array of personalized koozies, can huggers and can coolers for a good price.



By ordering through Custom Koozy, individuals can upload their images they wish to have on the koozy, add text and add some effects. For example, through the site, users can layer art, flip objects, arc text and much more. Customizing a koozy has never been this easy.



Some business owners are taking advantage of this and using it as a marketing technique by ordering koozies that have their business name and logo on it. Within a matter of minutes, Custom Koozy is able to print contact details on a koozy by using their designer tool.



There are also individuals who are purchasing the koozies to hand out to their guests at backyard parties. Custom Koozy takes pride in each one of the products they sell – having faith that the customer is going to like what they receive. They look for 100% customer satisfaction and like to provide their customers with nothing less than the best products.



Browsing through the site, individuals will find a list of products that Custom Koozy is currently selling. Amongst the cheap personalized koozies, individuals will be able to purchase the collapsible koozy, bottle koozy and the foam koozy – each one of those can be customized.



About Custom Koozy

Custom Koozy specializes in koozies that can easily be customized by consumers. Individuals who order from their site can easily add their logo and text.



Company Contact : Robert Han

Company Email: press@customkoozy.com



Company Phone: 2816915315