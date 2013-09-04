Glas Water Now Offering Custom Bottle Shapes

Langley, British Columbia -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- Custom labeled bottled water manufacturers Glas Water are now offering their clients a variety of bottle options in addition to their customer-specific label designs.



The new personalized bottled water varieties include several different size options, the choice of bottle design, as well as offerings of both traditional and rPET plastics. The sizes available range from 240 ml to 1.5 ml, and the style options include the sleek “Smooth” look and the textured, ergonomic “Flat Panel” design. The rPET plastic bottle is only available in Smooth 500 ml versions; however it is made of 100% post-consumer plastics, reducing the environmental impact considerably.



Glas Water custom designs all of their bottles for each individual customer, providing branded, attractive, lasting advertisements that also perform useful, appreciated functions. In addition to bottles and labels, Glas Water also supplies bottle neck tags, retail and dispensing machines, and other mobile marketing solutions, each with their own design and functionality options unique to every business’ specific marketing needs.



The full catalogue of Glas Water’s products, product options, and services are available on their website, http://www.glaswater.com/. They can also be found online on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Google+, or you can speak with a Glas Water Representative directly through Skype by calling (778) 298-4527.



About Glas Water

Glas has over a decade of experience providing specialized bottled water solutions to clients looking for specific, targeted mobile marketing opportunities. They have a sustainable, environmentally responsible ethic and work toward providing the most health- and earth-safe products possible. Their stated motto is “Yes we can,” illustrating the commitment they have made to customer service and their desire to go to any lengths necessary to provide their clients with superior quality products cheerfully and efficiently.