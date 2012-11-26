Custom Landscaping and Lawncare Announces Its Participation in "Green Care for Troops" in East Brunswick

East Brunswick, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2012 -- Custom Landscaping and Lawncare, announces its participation in “GreenCare for Troops” in East Brunswick. “GreenCare for Troops” is a nationwide outreach program initiated by Project Evergreen that connects participating local lawn and landscape firms with families of the men and women away from home serving country in the armed forces.



Custom Landscaping and Lawncare is a Monroe, NJ based company that has been helping people to maintain their patio, landscape and in lawncare services. The company is offering its services in many different parts of the state such as Lawn Care Service in East Brunswick, Lawn Care Service Monroe and other places. They are known for designing landscape and lawns as per customers preference and choices . The variety of styles that they transform the clients lawn into are, formal style, informal style, English garden, or an Oriental or woodland look, keeping in mind the architecture and structure of the main building.



Landscape and Lawn care designer companies such as Lawn care Old Bridge, with Landscaping in Monroe are well equipped to transform your home into an aesthetically beautiful, place with their landscape designs like Landscape Design in Monroe, and lawn care services like Lawn care in East Brunswick and Lawn care service, Old Bridge. Their dedicated team of highly trained and exceptionally well skilled gardeners take great pride in their job and will look after a client's lawn just as they would their own.



About Custom Landscaping and Lawncare

Custom landscaping and lawn care started in 1982 with just three lawn cutting accounts and a push mower, had a determined goal of providing the highest quality, most reliable, unmatched service in lawn care maintenance. For over twenty years, they have been offering our customers in East Brunswick, New Jersey and the surrounding metropolitan areas superior quality, professionalism, and excellent customer service in custom landscaping and lawn care maintenance. Today, their equipment as well as services are among the best in the industry and they continue to take pride in their work with customer satisfaction being their prime motto. To know about us more visit: http://www.customlandscapingandlawncare.com/