Custom Landscaping and Lawncare Now Uses Computer Simulated Images to Execute It's Projects

East Brunswick, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/02/2012 -- Custom Landscaping and Lawncare, a leading player in the Lawncare industry now uses computer simulated images in order to execute it's projects, this is the most advanced technology to be introduced in this industry. This technology enables the company to generate various simulated images of the lawn under maintenance these images are shown to the customer and the company then progresses according to the wishes and feedback provided by the customer.



Custom Landscaping and Lawncare apart from maintaining Retaining walls in Old Bridge also helps the customers in maintaining their Retaining Walls in Monroe. The company also specializes in planning landscape Designs in Monroe. Over the years, Custom Landscaping and Lawncare has been providing high quality of services to their customers. The company employs a team of highly experienced and skilled professionals who specialize in providing customized packages to the customers in order to suit the distinct needs and preferences of individual customers. The company, as a policy spends a substantial amount of the revenues earned by it in purchasing Lawncare equipments. As a result the equipments owned by the company are among the best that the market has to offer.



Apart from providing lawncare and landscape designing services the company also specializes in repairing and installation of sprinklers/pavers, fertilization and weed control etc. Over the years the company has been providing excellent lawncare services to the residents of New Jersey, which has one of the most unpredictable and fluctuating seasonal variances.



Custom Landscaping and Lawncare is a leading player in the Lawncare industry. It was established in the year 1982 with a mission to provide customized lawn care services to customers in and around the state of New Jersey. The company also offers other associated services like repairing and installation of sprinklers/pavers, fertilization and weed control etc. The company is recognized by ICPI and CM to execute installations, and has also been ranked as an A+ service provider by BBB. The company also actively conducts and participates in social initiatives for ex. It provides free lawncare services to the current and ex members of the US armed forces. The company has also developed an in-house program under which it sources food, clothes and other essential items which are donated to poor and needy families.