Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2013 -- Custom Las Vegas Weddings have announced a new Las Vegas wedding service for 2013, the In-Style Las Vegas wedding package. Custom Las Vegas Weddings specializes in both traditional weddings and the unique nontraditional wedding options that only Las Vegas can offer. The new In-Style packages offer style and sophistication with affordable budget options for all couples. Custom Las Vegas Weddings strives to give a married couple-to-be the absolute best experience possible. The Custom Las Vegas Weddings service includes local vendors, photographers, florists and award winning officiants, who combine efforts seamlessly to provide the absolute best wedding for all lifestyle and budget options.



Two options for the new In-Style Las Vegas wedding packages are the Las Vegas Strip Limo Tour package and the On Location Package. The Las Vegas Strip Limo Tour package allows couples to say their vows right on the Las Vegas Strip, followed by a chauffeured limousine photo tour of the strip in true celebrity fashion. The On Location packages take advantages of the natural ambience of Las Vegas and the surrounding Nevada desert to offer unique wedding locations with all of the accoutrement a bride and groom-to-be could want. Locations include the Las Vegas Strip and high rises, lakeside gardens, sophisticated country clubs, beach waterfalls and the Red Rock Canyon Nature’s Cathedral.



Custom Weddings Las Vegas has expanded from the award winning Ceremony to Remember wedding service. In addition to the In-Style packages this expansion has allowed, there are several other features that Las Vegas Custom Weddings can provide for newlyweds-to-be. The expansion includes the addition of a concierge service to ensure couples have an easy time exploring Las Vegas after the wedding itself. Custom Weddings Las Vegas has partnered with The Flower Shop to offer quality flower arrangements for any type of wedding. As well as with Web Buddy, a zero cost personal wedding website to assist in the organization and wedding planning. All of the new expansion and partnerships allow Custom Weddings Las Vegas to continue to provide the dream weddings for couples from all over the world.



