Ultra Sabers Is the Ultimate Source for Custom Lightsabers

San Jose, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2012 -- Now custom lightsabers can be found in a galaxy not so far, far away. With an exceptional selection of custom lightsabers, Ultra Sabers is the leading online destination for fans and collectors looking to realize their dream of holding one of these spectacular weapons. Custom lightsabers from Ultra Saber come in a variety of sizes, colors and shapes – ideal for youngsters or experienced Jedis.



Custom lightsabers from Ultra Saber are distinguished by a bright, detachable blade, even lighting, and durability. Ultra Saber offers lightsabers that are realistic to the smallest details and durable enough for the most epic battles. For strength and a unique look, Ultra Saber uses high-quality, custom made, CNC machined billet aluminum components. For added assurance, Ultra Saber offers a warranty on all of its custom lightsabers.



Ultra Saber features an exceptional selection of these replica weapons with single blades, double blades, sounds and stunt sabers. But for those Jedis who are ready to build their own weapon, Ultra Saber offers parts and accessories to construct a completely unique, custom lightsaber. Shoppers can choose from a selection of bodies, claws, emitters, and even electronics, to power their very own custom lightsaber.



Whether on the dark or the light side of the force, with Ultra Sabers, shoppers will find the perfect custom lightsaber. Fans will enjoy the realistic look and feel of these exceptional custom lightsabers. These replica weapons are ideal for swordplay or as collector items. With Ultra Sabers, fans can finally have one of their very own iconic weapons designed just for them, by one of the leading online providers of custom lightsabers.



To shop the selection of custom lightsabers, visit www.ultrasabers.com, or email info@ultrasabers.com.



About Ultra Sabers

Ultra Sabers is the supplier of replica lightsabers known for quality of product, affordability, and a speedy delivery. The company works at keeping sabers affordable for everyone, and quickly supplies their product to customers. Ultra Sabers LLC is in no way affiliated or endorsed by Lucasfilm Ltd. or any of its affiliated companies.