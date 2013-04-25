Custom Made Jewelry from Jewelry24Seven

Mamaroneck, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2013 -- Women have always had a passion towards ornaments and the fashion in the jewelry industry keeps changing. In their endeavor to be the personification of beauty, and add splendor to their social status, jewelry is accumulated. Jewelry24Seven offers some premium silver handmade silver jewelry that includes silver pendants, gemstone pendants, and sterling bracelets. They buy gemstones from domestic sources that are reliable. It also states the methods that are employed augment the gems set in their jewelry.



Handcrafted jewelry, especially silver and gemstone pendants are one of their star attractions. The stunning silver pendants are made with popular gemstones such as Turquoise, moonstone, opal, agate, amber, and many other gems. The silver pendants with gemstones are handmade Jewel24Seven, USA. Some of them were prepared in Bali or Thailand. The gemstone and silver pendants made at Jewel24Seven are certified to be .925 sterling, which makes it authentic. The Koriot Boulder Opal pendant is priced at $ 189.99, and the smoky quartz and silver sterling pendant are priced at $ 159.99.



Jewelry24Seven also has some exquisite collections of gemstone rings that are set with valuable stones of chrysoprase, moonstone, coral, and turquoise. The gemstone ring section of the website gives in detail the type and quality of the stones used. The bracelet gallery of Jewelry24Seven offers some good designer bracelets that would entice women at large. Silver bracelets can be worn all day. Bracelets also are worn by men and the styles suit the male gender extremely well. The different varieties of bracelets offered at Jewel24Seven are a silver bead bracelet, silver bangle bracelet, a sterling silver cuff bracelet or a silver chain bracelet. They have many trendy types of bracelets including gemstones, classic handmade bead bracelets, some with marcasite, Celtic styles, Bali silver bangles, and cuffs and chain bracelets. It also has customized gemstone styles that have line style set with birthstone. They have an extensive collection of natural gems like diamond, sapphires, Gilson opal and top quality Signity CZ set in gold or silver. Medical bracelets and custom engraved I.D. styles both for men and women are accessible on request.



Handmade Silver jewelry is the greatest attraction at Jewel24Seven. These include pendants, chains, rings, bracelets, barrettes and much more. Free shipping is also offered by them for all orders. Chains, necklaces, bracelets, and earrings are all handcrafted at Jewel24Seven. Silver chains can be made of any length as per the customer’s desire.



