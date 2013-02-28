Custom Ordered Oxfords, Monks and Derbys Offered by Handmadebrogues.com

Kowloon, Hong Kong -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2013 -- Some of the finest items in the closet are vintage models made in Hong Kong in the 60s, mostly, and up until maybe 1970. Many tourists and business travelers visited Hong Kong before it was reabsorbed into China. The area is reknowned for skilled tailors. A savvy traveler ordered a custom suit or coat made to measure and ready before the end of their visit, or even brought a favorite jacket or other tailored piece to copy. This maybe why I am a little more keen to consider items shipped from a Hong Kong address rather than elsewhere in China at times. That may seem hypocritical in a way.



There is an interesting website that offers custom



Oxfords, Loafers, Derbys and Monks. Handmadebrogues.com boasts that you can create your own Custom shoes from just $179 including free worldwide shipping. I visited the site to see if that held true and just how custom was custom. No, you cannot present a drawing of a shoe designed by you, but you can present a tracing of your foot. They have what they tout as an Easy “5 step” system to select your unique shoes and to receive personal service.



1) Choose the style of shoe.



2 and 3) Pick the material and color. You may have a choice of leather, suede and combinations there of.



4) Next is the construction. You can choose for your soles to be cemented or for the maker to use Goodyear Welt Construction. The cemented sole keeps you in that $179 range; Goodyear Welt is an upgrade. Boots also fall above the $179 mark.



5) Provide your measurements. There is a guide for measuring your foot. Your length, ball and instep is required. If you like, you can email them a sketch of your foot.



When providing measurements, you will also be asked if you prefer a loose, medium or tight fit and if you have a high or low arch.



Have you given the process a whirl? If so, what did you think?



I wish an American bootmaker or SHOEMAKERS would offer a service like this, even if you had to travel to their shop. If they did, would folks still prefer to order online?



